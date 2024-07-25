Belal will maul Leon and make it look easy

AldoStillGoat
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 5,030
- Reaction score
- 11,863
This is the same Leon that got slapped by Nate Diaz and almost knocked out right?
The same Leon who got a Hail Mary head kick KO in round 5 against Usman after getting dominated in every round before that?
The same Leon who after KO’ing Usman the fight before had to resort to fence grabbing to stop Usman’s take downs and got a point taken away? Not to mention the eye pokes and low blow shots. He had to cheat like crazy just to get a W against a guy who got head kick KO’d the fight before.
Belal is going to MAUL Edwards and it won’t even be close.
AND NEW…. Belal “Remember the Name” Muhammad
The same Leon who got a Hail Mary head kick KO in round 5 against Usman after getting dominated in every round before that?
The same Leon who after KO’ing Usman the fight before had to resort to fence grabbing to stop Usman’s take downs and got a point taken away? Not to mention the eye pokes and low blow shots. He had to cheat like crazy just to get a W against a guy who got head kick KO’d the fight before.
Belal is going to MAUL Edwards and it won’t even be close.
AND NEW…. Belal “Remember the Name” Muhammad