Belal “Remember the name” Muhammad will maul Leon and make it look easy

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
5,043
Reaction score
11,917
This is the same Leon that got slapped by Nate Diaz and almost knocked out right?

The same Leon who got a Hail Mary head kick KO in round 5 against Usman after getting dominated in every round before that?

The same Leon who after KO’ing Usman the fight before had to resort to fence grabbing to stop Usman’s take downs and got a point taken away? Not to mention the eye pokes and low blow shots. He had to cheat like crazy just to get a W against a guy who got head kick KO’d the fight before.

Belal is going to MAUL Edwards and it won’t even be close.

AND NEW…. Belal “Remember the Name” Muhammad

images
 
The thing is Leon almost always gives away rounds and Belal usually gets dominant after the third. Time and time again people thought he had no chance and then he just beat people handedly. He dosnt do it without effort or getting hit but I dont see Leon finishing him. Then again Leon is a great wall wrestler, good cardio, and very strong.
Close fight.

Still, I honestly say Belal 48-47
 
Why are you cursing Belal like you did Jiri? What has he done to you?
 
AldoStillGoat said:
This is the same Leon that got slapped by Nate Diaz and almost knocked out right?

The same Leon who got a Hail Mary head kick KO in round 5 against Usman after getting dominated in every round before that?

The same Leon who after KO’ing Usman the fight before had to resort to fence grabbing to stop Usman’s take downs and got a point taken away? Not to mention the eye pokes and low blow shots. He had to cheat like crazy just to get a W against a guy who got head kick KO’d the fight before.

Belal is going to MAUL Edwards and it won’t even be close.

AND NEW…. Belal “Remember the Name” Muhammad

images
Click to expand...
Did you really watch Leon va Usman 1? First round Leon took Usman down and full mounted him... And do you give Usman the round?

Btw, I think Bellal gameplan could make him squeeze the win. You could he right about that, but by completely wrong reasons. I still thing Leon is the favorite though
 
ernestventures said:
Did you really watch Leon va Usman 1? First round Leon took Usman down and full mounted him... And do you give Usman the round?

Btw, I think Bellal gameplan could make him squeeze the win. You could he right about that, but by completely wrong reasons. I still thing Leon is the favorite though
Click to expand...

Yeah i watched it when it happened. I remember Usman completely dominating him and well on his way to winning the fight.

I just think Leon is going to wilt or turn to cheating to try to get the W.

It’s crazy how everyone talks shit about Jones’ eye pokes but don’t say shit about Leon.
 
The word maul is not taken seriously anymore.

Btw, i agree Belal can win and I also agree Leon is overrated. But from what they have both showcased the last few years including their brief time together in the cage: Leon is the obvious fav!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Why would Leon fight Belal? Leon already worked him over.
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,420
Messages
55,909,105
Members
174,985
Latest member
LittleR

Share this page

Back
Top