As a fight fan who's admittedly never been terribly keen on Belal's style, I've never denied his skill or success. Could be his long-awaited title shot and win injected renewed enthusiasm into the division.
Beyond that, the welterweight championship has felt a little stale for a while. I'd reckon a number of rematches (Usman/Edwards/Covington/Masvidal) as well as top 5 guys aging out (Masvidal/Usman/Burns) have hampered some of the momentum out of the division.
I could see viewership getting a bump just by the fact that the belt is not only changing hands, but the title picture has become more appealing to fans now that the division has seen some recent shake up, with a few new exciting faces (JDM/Shavkat/Garry/ at the top. The WW division has a few guys that look like future champ material, so this naturally makes any future title challenges highly anticipated.