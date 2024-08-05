You Will Vote For Dreyga said: It’s no secret that there is massive Muslim fan base in MMA. Has Belal Muhammad tapped into that fanbase? Could he become a major star in the UFC?





He'll never be a star. He has no star quality.Not as bad a fighter as everyone on Sherdog likes to say, but he's not particularly exciting. He also has a pretty lame personality. Nothing particularly interesting about Belal. He's just a hard working, jack-of-all trades type.But MMA fans have a very strange idea of what a star is.You're only a star if the casuals and mainstream know who you are. Even Sean O'Malley is barely there.But you're right about the massive Muslim fanbase. All of these muslim champions (Khabib, Islam, Belal) get huge clicks, but none of that really translates into sales. It does help line UFC's pockets with killer broadcast deals abroad + site fees, but there's no extra revenue coming in from any of these guys.Also, wouldn't be surprised if Islam & Belal's social footprints are aided by bots and click farms. That's how ONE FC always got impressive digital numbers.