Media Belal says fighters @170 still can't believe he's this good "they still have it in their head"

“It’s hilarious, right? Especially with Usman, because Usman was the guy that didn’t mention my name, wouldn’t say my name. He was calling out everybody else, saying 'Oh, this guy deserves it next,
this guy deserves it next’ when he was the champion. And I had the longest streak at the time and he was just acting like I didn’t exist. But now, it’s all ‘Who’s this guy think he is?’ and I even went on his
podcast and just like, broke him down verbally, mentally, spiritually... I could just see it in his face that he did not like not being the guy on top. Right, he didn’t like not being the champion.

Even little parts on his podcast where I was like, ‘Yeah, it feels good to be on top. Everybody’s looking upward at me.’ And he was like, ‘I ain’t looking upward at you.’ I’m like 'Yeah... the rankings tell me
that you are looking upward at me?’ So these guys, they still have it in their head, they still can’t believe it. But it just feels good, because I’ve been saying this from the beginning that I belong in the talks with some of these top guys, I belong at the top with these guys, and people kept ignoring me, they kept telling me I wasn’t gonna do it. The oddsmakers never gave me a chance, so for me to go out there and beat all these guys that they said I couldn’t beat? Now it feels good because now you have to listen to me when I say something.

There's an article on everything I say now, and I feel like Shavkat wants, he saw me and Usman going at it a little bit so he was like 'Yo, I didn't get my name in the mix. People are gonna start freaking
pass me up and realize that I'm not really a no. 1 contender, I haven't fought in a year and the last person I beat was Wonderboy, so I better start talking', but it's always hindsight 20/20 for all these guys."
 
