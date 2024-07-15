



“Nobody hears about Leon – Leon doesn’t talk... He comes on a podcast once every three months and whispers. Nobody can understand what he’s saying.

He looks stupid – doesn’t have confidence. He’s awkward. He’s weird. And I think I’m going to do everyone a favor on July 27: After I beat him, we’re going to be done.

We don’t have to hear about him no more."



"Their whole team just pisses me off. They all have low IQ. They’re not very smart. They’re the people that give fighters a bad name because people look at fighters

and think we’re dumb. No, there’s fighters that are educated. I have a degree! There’s some guys out there that aren’t that dumb, but when you hear Leon talk, his coaches

talk, his team talk... you’re like, ‘Man, all these fighters are dumb as rocks.’"



“I hope his coach shows up at the press conference because I’d rather talk to him or his brother, because Leon’s not really going to bring anything to it. People think I’m going

into enemy territory here, but bro, Manchester’s full of Muslims. I think it’s going to be a huge pro-Bully B crowd, and I think there’s going to be more fans there for me than

for him!”



“Honestly I think I’m going to rock him really early, and then I’m going to take him down, and could finish him with a TKO, but I’m just going to let him back up. Then I’m going

to look to his coach and I’m going to tell his coach, ‘Yo, give him some motivational words. Tell him to man up. Hurry up.’ And his coach is going to look at me like, ‘I don’t know

what to tell him’. Then I’m just going to hit him again and say, ‘Say something to him.’ Then I’m going to hit him again. Then I’m going to get him in a rear-naked choke, but right

before he’s about to tap, I’m going to let him go. Then I’m going to let him breathe a little bit, go over to his corner, hope to hear his coach giving him some better advice."



“ I’m going to take him down again. I’m going to start hitting him, elbowing him. This time, I’m going to look to his brother like, ‘Bro, you’re not going to come in for your brother?

You’re not going to help your brother out?’ Then he’s going to look at me, he’s going to curse at me, he’s going to swear at me. I’m just going to be smiling. Then I’m going to look

at Leon and be like, ‘All right, I’m done with you.’ Then I’m going to finish him already in the second round. You can call me ‘Mystic Muhammad'!”