Damn, Billy from Illinois coming for seconds.
Yeah.. become hated.. then keep winning some some haters turn into fans.This is exactly how Belal needs to act to get people to care.
Just embrace the bully heel role.
Tbf a lot of these guys he is going back at were talking shit about him and were doubting him. Not Izzy "you all were doubting me!" as the favorite every fight, but actually doubting him and counting him out.Belal already getting cocky. SMH happens to the best of us.
Tbf a lot of these guys he is going back at were talking shit about him and were doubting him. Not Izzy "you all were doubting me!" as the favorite every fight, but actually doubting him and counting him out.
Let the man do his thing, he can talk shit as long as he is fighting the next guy up.
Lol I'm not attacking him.True. Don’t attack my boy Izzy like that tho loool
Moose Limbs stick together. I am not sure if Marty is Moose Limb.Isn’t Usman friends with Khabib? Khabib ain’t gonna be happy with Belal going after his good friend like this.
I'd say so.Moose Limbs stick together. I am not sure if Marty is Moose Limb.
I was pretty hopeful Belal would lose but after watching that performance, seeing him looking at dangerous fights and to get back at it ASAP and now this, he’s grown on me.
That Edwards fight wasn’t boring. He didn’t finish but I enjoyed that fight. If he wants to remain active and funny sometimes online, whatever. It could be a lot, lot worse.