Media Belal 10-8s Kamaru Usman

Isn’t Usman friends with Khabib? Khabib ain’t gonna be happy with Belal going after his good friend like this.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Belal already getting cocky. SMH happens to the best of us.
Tbf a lot of these guys he is going back at were talking shit about him and were doubting him. Not Izzy "you all were doubting me!" as the favorite every fight, but actually doubting him and counting him out.

Let the man do his thing, he can talk shit as long as he is fighting the next guy up.
 
The Siege said:
Tbf a lot of these guys he is going back at were talking shit about him and were doubting him. Not Izzy "you all were doubting me!" as the favorite every fight, but actually doubting him and counting him out.

Let the man do his thing, he can talk shit as long as he is fighting the next guy up.
True. Don’t attack my boy Izzy like that tho loool
 
I think Belal is actually trying to do Usman a solid here by trying to garner peoples interest in a potential fight that hopefully dosnt happen.
I mean the UFC had a tweet with potential next opponents for Belal and Usman was on it.
 
That's tier 1 trash talk when your childhood was spent learning how the joos are debils for stealing your land that your stole.
 
I was pretty hopeful Belal would lose but after watching that performance, seeing him looking at dangerous fights and to get back at it ASAP and now this, he’s grown on me.

That Edwards fight wasn’t boring. He didn’t finish but I enjoyed that fight. If he wants to remain active and funny sometimes online, whatever. It could be a lot, lot worse.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
True. Don’t attack my boy Izzy like that tho loool
Lol I'm not attacking him.

He is super talented and one of the best to do it, but it was always funny hearing him say it, like yes, Izzy, we ALL doubted you going into your fight vs Vettori ... Lmao.

But I get it, some people need to be in that place to get going 100% and when he was younger coming up in KB, he probably was doubted alot, but once he came into the UFC, I think most people knew he was going to hold gold after a few fights.
 
Belal whoops Leon, takes away his belt.
Belal calls out Shavkat for 1st title defense.
Belal talks trash to former champ Usman.

Impressive actions - hope he now brings this much action to his fights.
 
Islam will slowly be stepping away if both his brothers Usman and Belal look to have a showdown somewhere down the line.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Moose Limbs stick together. I am not sure if Marty is Moose Limb.
I'd say so.
Khabib the Eagle Nurmagomedov - With UFC fighters 👀 Islam Makhachev Kamaru Usman MMA Zubaira Tukhugov | Facebook
 
ThaiSexPills said:
I was pretty hopeful Belal would lose but after watching that performance, seeing him looking at dangerous fights and to get back at it ASAP and now this, he’s grown on me.

That Edwards fight wasn’t boring. He didn’t finish but I enjoyed that fight. If he wants to remain active and funny sometimes online, whatever. It could be a lot, lot worse.
You enjoyed that fight?

Wrestle-fucking, w/ no serious submission attempts?

Ashley got reversed actually, and almost finished, at the end of the fight?

No one could pay me to sit through that 5-rounder again.
 
