Being tall/long is not a cheat code for striking defense.

Chito Vera: Walking punching bag.

Kevin Holland: Walking punching bag.

Dan Hooker: The New Zealand Zombie

Neil Magny: Lol.

Stefan Struve: Walking highlight reel

Johnny Walker: ^

Jai Herbert: Negative strike differential

Sean Woodson: 4.19 strikes absorbed per minute.

James Vick: No explanation needed.

"Jon Jones isn't that good, he's just sticks out his hands""Adesanya isn't that good, he's just long""Sean O'Malley hardly gets hit because he fights midgets"I'm not even that much of a fan of these guys but I'm sick of hearing things like this to downplay their skill.Let's take a look at some of the proportionally taller/longer guys throughout UFC history:If all you need to do is stick out your hands and then no one can hit you, all of these guys would be doing that.Obviously there's something else that they're doing to avoid getting hit. People just see the height and go "of course he wins, he's so much taller than everyone else."