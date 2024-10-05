Being tall/long is not a cheat code for striking defense.

"Jon Jones isn't that good, he's just sticks out his hands"
"Adesanya isn't that good, he's just long"
"Sean O'Malley hardly gets hit because he fights midgets"

I'm not even that much of a fan of these guys but I'm sick of hearing things like this to downplay their skill.

Let's take a look at some of the proportionally taller/longer guys throughout UFC history:
  • Chito Vera: Walking punching bag.
  • Kevin Holland: Walking punching bag.
  • Dan Hooker: The New Zealand Zombie
  • Neil Magny: Lol.
  • Stefan Struve: Walking highlight reel
  • Johnny Walker: ^
  • Jai Herbert: Negative strike differential
  • Sean Woodson: 4.19 strikes absorbed per minute.
  • James Vick: No explanation needed.
If all you need to do is stick out your hands and then no one can hit you, all of these guys would be doing that.

Obviously there's something else that they're doing to avoid getting hit. People just see the height and go "of course he wins, he's so much taller than everyone else."
 
The people who say those things are fat keyboard warriors
 
Stefan Struve would be the GOAT is being tall was a cheat.
 
Struve is indeed the more glaring example o_O
 
Missed a big one. Nate Diaz. He typically has the height and reach advantage
 
Kevin Holland is a punching bag?
I've never heard of it being referred to as a cheat code but I'm of the belief that a height and reach advantage is still a great advantage to have.
Stefan Struve is a good example of a fighter not taking full advantage of this. Sean Woodson doesn't fit your list. He's had lots of success with his reach.
 
There is a major advantage in being taller and longer - physics will agree.

That advantage is neutralized once the trained smaller warrior's game plan is enacted.


It doesn't all depend on the size of the dog in the fight, it can be dependent on the mindset, heart, and skill and in the smaller dog.
 
short-fight.gif
 
Holland and Woodson have good defense, especially woodson
 
Like all things MMA there are stylistic benefits and shortcomings to being tall and short depending on your game.

It you’re too short then closing the void becomes next to impossible, if you’re too tall you are so open to get hit to the body/be taken down because of frame.

For every Izzy/Jones there is a Volk/DC, it really depends on your composition of technical skills and style.
 
