Being tall/long is not a cheat code for striking defense.

achoo42
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2020
- Messages
- 2,131
- Reaction score
- 4,725
"Jon Jones isn't that good, he's just sticks out his hands"
"Adesanya isn't that good, he's just long"
"Sean O'Malley hardly gets hit because he fights midgets"
I'm not even that much of a fan of these guys but I'm sick of hearing things like this to downplay their skill.
Let's take a look at some of the proportionally taller/longer guys throughout UFC history:
Obviously there's something else that they're doing to avoid getting hit. People just see the height and go "of course he wins, he's so much taller than everyone else."
"Adesanya isn't that good, he's just long"
"Sean O'Malley hardly gets hit because he fights midgets"
I'm not even that much of a fan of these guys but I'm sick of hearing things like this to downplay their skill.
Let's take a look at some of the proportionally taller/longer guys throughout UFC history:
- Chito Vera: Walking punching bag.
- Kevin Holland: Walking punching bag.
- Dan Hooker: The New Zealand Zombie
- Neil Magny: Lol.
- Stefan Struve: Walking highlight reel
- Johnny Walker: ^
- Jai Herbert: Negative strike differential
- Sean Woodson: 4.19 strikes absorbed per minute.
- James Vick: No explanation needed.
Obviously there's something else that they're doing to avoid getting hit. People just see the height and go "of course he wins, he's so much taller than everyone else."