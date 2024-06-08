  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Behind the scenes of the UFC pressuring Aljamain Sterling to turn around quickly to face Sean O'Malley

Man, Aljo is that guy who goes to the Car dealership for that 65k Hellcat. When Aljo leaves, he's yelling about buying a 85k Hellcat with paint protection, nitrogen tires, undercoat rust proofing, extended warranty, and window tint. Just walk away Aljo....
 
bjjwar said:
Am i missing something? Dind't he face Cejudo almost 4 months before O'Malley? That is by no means a quick turnaround lol.
3 Months.. what champion fights after 3 months?? You dont got a clue. He went straight into another training camp, that's the tough part. I know it might be shocking to you but training camps is what takes toll on fighters bodies more so than fights and it's why they have to take breaks after fights lol

They did him dirty. When I see stuff like this I gain more and more respect for Ngannou. He didn't let this these guys strong arm him.
 
Last Falconry said:
some mediocre management type trying to shovel a bunch of extra work that you don't want or have time to do while calling it "an incredible opportunity" is the most I've ever related to a fighter, ever
Aljo not being able to articulate and get his concerns accross was frustrating.

Tell them I need to fucking recover and it's insane what you're making me do as the champion lol. Maybe he was just trying to get a bigger payout? But yeah he got strong armed.. Shady shit
 
would be a great documentary or podcast to delve deep into the bullying and corruptness of dana and the ufc. would have to be a brave documentarian to "go there" though
 
