thanks for sharing this. I could only imagine the crap these fighters have to endure from the ufc douchey brass
It was apparently much worse under Joe "Angry Elf" Silva
Based on some of the stories that have come out about the way Silva treated fighters, it's surprising that nobody ever punted him like a football.
Didn't work on Fedor
Am i missing something? Dind't he face Cejudo almost 4 months before O'Malley? That is by no means a quick turnaround lol.
Vince earned his shiner and a choke that we at least know of. Feel it's only a matter of time for DanaBasically a miracle that neither Joe nor Dana have ever been goozled let alone punched.
Aljo not being able to articulate and get his concerns accross was frustrating.some mediocre management type trying to shovel a bunch of extra work that you don't want or have time to do while calling it "an incredible opportunity" is the most I've ever related to a fighter, ever