Behind the Curtain - shoot interviews, podcasts, book stories, urban legends

So I've been listening to a bunch of these podcasts by wrestlers based on the recommendations in this thread. It's crazy, I've barely watched rasslin in the last decade but I could listen to guys talking about it all damn day. So there's been some good Stone Cold ones that I heard, the best were the 2 part interview with Scott Hall and the one with Vinnie Mac. I like how they were out of time so Steve tries to wrap it up but Vince says " I actually own the network, so we'll do another 15 minutes". Was interesting to hear how he fined Stone Cold 250k for walking out that time. Bret Hart was boring as shit on there though. I listened to a couple of Flair's, they're ok but honestly I read his book and it seems like all the stories he tells I already read them. 40 years on the road, I think you should have a bunch of stuff I haven't heard before.



But by far the most interesting interview I heard so far was Chavo on Talk is Jericho. He gives all the details on the lead up to both Eddie's and Benoit's death. It's actually pretty fucked up. He spoke to Chris on the phone, almost certainly after he had killed his family. I seriously recommend anyone to listen to that.