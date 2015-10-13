Behind the Curtain - shoot interviews, podcasts, book stories, urban legends

Steve Austin & Scott Levy aka Raven PUT ON A CLINIC (there'd be another word in front of "clinic" if this was unleashed)! So listen and learn - main event style, the finish room, "gaga," storytelling & psychology, tag teams, Dusty Rhodes, Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, Ole & Arn Anderson, and Jerry Lawler! And don't kid yourself - there's plenty of comedy in there too!

http://www.podcastone.com/pg/jsp/program/episode.jsp?programID=542&pid=556321
 
[YT]M7K-thPMEM8[/YT]
 
He had Raven on? Add another one to the queue...
 
Kinger85 said:
completely random.

But the Best Friends dvd's over at highspots are amazing. Chuck Taylor and Trent Barretta interviewing......or well interviewing certainly isn't the right word, but talking with a guest. Great stuff. The Joey Ryan one is my favorite, but all are good. Although I haven't seen the Teddy Hart one, cause I refuse to support him in any way.
Teddy Hart one is great.
 
Was the Scott Hall episodes any good? Haven't gotten round to hearing them yet.

Thought he was good on the Colt Cabana one.
 
[YT]q3YgpUgQ980[/YT]
 
What podcast is everyone listening to? I mean besides stone colds
 
So I've been listening to a bunch of these podcasts by wrestlers based on the recommendations in this thread. It's crazy, I've barely watched rasslin in the last decade but I could listen to guys talking about it all damn day. So there's been some good Stone Cold ones that I heard, the best were the 2 part interview with Scott Hall and the one with Vinnie Mac. I like how they were out of time so Steve tries to wrap it up but Vince says " I actually own the network, so we'll do another 15 minutes". Was interesting to hear how he fined Stone Cold 250k for walking out that time. Bret Hart was boring as shit on there though. I listened to a couple of Flair's, they're ok but honestly I read his book and it seems like all the stories he tells I already read them. 40 years on the road, I think you should have a bunch of stuff I haven't heard before.

But by far the most interesting interview I heard so far was Chavo on Talk is Jericho. He gives all the details on the lead up to both Eddie's and Benoit's death. It's actually pretty fucked up. He spoke to Chris on the phone, almost certainly after he had killed his family. I seriously recommend anyone to listen to that.
 
brownft10 said:
What podcast is everyone listening to? Iean besides stone colds
for me depends on the guest. I pick and choose.

  • Stone Cold when he has someone he actually knows personally
  • Jericho if he has one of his buddies on
  • Jim Ross in general
  • Cabana if you want to get to know the person behind the character, will be doing a lot of 'coming up in the business' stories. Probably the best one.
  • Cornette has some good rants, but he gets side tracked w/ pop culture and politics

if you want a smark podcast where someone external tries to break down why someone does or doesn't work, probably Dave Meltzer's would be ok. Sam Roberts gets a lot of current WWE people. But I prefer the road stories.
 
sangreporsangre said:
So I've been listening to a bunch of these podcasts by wrestlers based on the recommendations in this thread. It's crazy, I've barely watched rasslin in the last decade but I could listen to guys talking about it all damn day. So there's been some good Stone Cold ones that I heard, the best were the 2 part interview with Scott Hall and the one with Vinnie Mac. I like how they were out of time so Steve tries to wrap it up but Vince says " I actually own the network, so we'll do another 15 minutes". Was interesting to hear how he fined Stone Cold 250k for walking out that time. Bret Hart was boring as shit on there though. I listened to a couple of Flair's, they're ok but honestly I read his book and it seems like all the stories he tells I already read them. 40 years on the road, I think you should have a bunch of stuff I haven't heard before.

But by far the most interesting interview I heard so far was Chavo on Talk is Jericho. He gives all the details on the lead up to both Eddie's and Benoit's death. It's actually pretty fucked up. He spoke to Chris on the phone, almost certainly after he had killed his family. I seriously recommend anyone to listen to that.
That's one thing about the influx of podcasts and shoots over the last few years. As fans we like to glamorize things but it's amazing how almost every wrestler only has about 2-3 good stories. Just shows that any job can be boring and repetitive.
 
rikwebb said:
Was the Scott Hall episodes any good? Haven't gotten round to hearing them yet.

Thought he was good on the Colt Cabana one.
The Scott Hall episodes were great, he's actually been on four times now.

It's kind of weird that Austin is now friends with the likes of Hall, HHH and HBK, considering he had a somewhat acromonious relationship with those guys back in the day.
 
brownft10 said:
What podcast is everyone listening to? I mean besides stone colds
Jericho's podcast has had some great guests not involved in wrestling.

Moving away from actual wrestlers, and from a fan perspective, Sam Roberts has a really good one, as does Peter Rosenberg.
 
TalkisJericho_header.jpg


Do you wanna know why Luke Harper is one of the most popular guys in the WWE lockerroom? Then you definitely need to listen! Luke's talking about his pro-wrestling start, his days in NXT, how he became a Wyatt Family member, his first interaction with Vince McMahon, and the craziest ladder bump he's taken to date. He also does a wicked Dusty Rhodes impression, was a grade school librarian, and worked on the Ring Of Honor road crew!

http://www.podcastone.com/pg/jsp/program/episode.jsp?programID=593&pid=567181
 
rikwebb said:
Was the Scott Hall episodes any good? Haven't gotten round to hearing them yet.

Thought he was good on the Colt Cabana one.
The two Scott Hall episodes I listened to were awesome. He sounds really really good.. given how bad he was just a few years ago it was pretty awesome to hear him telling road stories and having a good chat with Stone Cold. Probably why I like his podcast so much, just a good rasslincentric chat.

Just got done listening to the two Vampiro episodes, I always hated Vampiro but heard such good things about the shows I had to listen. Almost turned me around on Vampiro, almost. Dude was an excellent guest though. Great stories.
 
Lol at Jericho's half duckface
 
Also, from a few weeks ago, Jericho's podcast with Big Show was great, especially the parts where he talks about his shit rib, and his fight with The Great Khali.
 
I like the story of Rick Rude beating up the Ultimate Warrior funny story considering he's half his size
 
Smigg said:
The Scott Hall episodes were great, he's actually been on four times now.

It's kind of weird that Austin is now friends with the likes of Hall, HHH and HBK, considering he had a somewhat acromonious relationship with those guys back in the day.
He was Tag Champs with both HBK and HHH.

I always found that funny.
 
Podcasts are killing the shoot interview business.
 
Smigg said:
Jericho's podcast has had some great guests not involved in wrestling.

Moving away from actual wrestlers, and from a fan perspective, Sam Roberts has a really good one, as does Peter Rosenberg.
I listen to both of those, enjoy me some cheap heat.
 
I really like Cheap Heat. I haven't listened to SCSA's podcast in probably like a year, same for JR. I've only listened to Jericho's podcast with the clips on YT, the ones with Mark Henry were great.
 
Besides podcast one there are Cheap Heat, The Writer's Room, Pollock/Bauer, Live Audio Wrestling, Straight Shoot.. I enjoy these now and then
 
Sheamus getting his ass beat by Yoshi Tatsu.
 
I am listening to The Dudleyz on Jericho's show. Good stuff.:)
 
TalkisJericho_header.jpg


The Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray & D-Von, return to the WWE after a ten-year absence & they tell Y2J EXACTLY how it happened! This is a marathon episode filled with stories about their start, their gimmick, tables, TLC matches, tag teams, Spike Dudley, Snot Dudley, Stacy Keibler, TNA, "What's up," ass cream, and Wrestlemania 17. Whew...

http://www.podcastone.com/pg/jsp/program/episode.jsp?programID=593&pid=556577
 
Smigg said:
There's also the story of Big Show and Great Khali fighting that you can hear on Jericho's podcast with Big Show.
Oh how I wish there was video of that two guys who are legit 7 feet getting in a shoot fight would have Been like King king vs Godzilla in real life.

Didn't booker T and Batista get in a fight backstage too?
 
RossReport_960x250.jpg


Former WWE Divas Jackie Gayda Haas & Alicia Webb (aka Ryan Shamrock) have plenty to say about women's wrestling - from what it was like for them to what they think about today's female division. Jackie's also sharing stories about life with her wrestling hubby, Charlie Haas, and Alicia explains the real nature of her relationship with Ken Shamrock back in the day! Hear how both ladies got into wrestling, and why they finally retired!

http://podcastone.com/pg/jsp/program/episode.jsp?programID=619&pid=556571
 
2 hours of Scott Steiner stories don't know how many of you have already seen but it's pretty good stuff.

 
InvertedCross said:
Oh how I wish there was video of that two guys who are legit 7 feet getting in a shoot fight would have Been like King king vs Godzilla in real life.

Didn't booker T and Batista get in a fight backstage too?
Not so much a "fight", but a "one side ass whooping" that Booker handed to Batista.
 
Brodus Clay is on Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast today, really good episode.
 
[YT]lwNmyUtTVPA[/YT]
 
MLW Radio has some solid podcasts on it
Cornys show, Bauer & Pollock, Alex Greenfields show, Matt Farmers new show about the indies plus they got like 6 more that I dont listen to that might be good I dont know
Either way thats like 10 separate podcasts a week all for 15 bucks a year
Pretty good deal
 
great interview with Konnan

 
