Behind the Curtain - shoot interviews, podcasts, book stories, urban legends

Smigg
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2004
- Messages
- 19,021
- Reaction score
- 6,370
Steve Austin & Scott Levy aka Raven PUT ON A CLINIC (there'd be another word in front of "clinic" if this was unleashed)! So listen and learn - main event style, the finish room, "gaga," storytelling & psychology, tag teams, Dusty Rhodes, Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, Ole & Arn Anderson, and Jerry Lawler! And don't kid yourself - there's plenty of comedy in there too!
http://www.podcastone.com/pg/jsp/program/episode.jsp?programID=542&pid=556321
http://www.podcastone.com/pg/jsp/program/episode.jsp?programID=542&pid=556321