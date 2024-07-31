Before he went fully "Conor" (2018- ) were any of you fans???

Dennis Siver is my MMA GOAT so I was a Conor fan until their fight.
 
Possibly, he became the most famous UFC fighter in UFC history due to the number of people who watched him in and outside the ring.

Those people are called "fans."
 
I wasn't a fan of his at first because I thought the UFC was padding his record & protecting him against tough matchups. But once mystic mac started striking then I bought it.
 
Sure. There was a time when he was a relatively down to earth, hungry intelligent kid who was starching everyone. If he stayed on the path he was on up to the Eddie fight, he would have had a great career and been far more respected today. But then he wouldn't be billionaire or whatever it is.

edit* - He actually would've become extremely wealthy no matter what. Maybe not to the level he is now but to a level where it wouldn't have mattered
 
He had a fun rise at FW
I started hating him when he didn't defend the FW belt
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Of course, he was very talented, had exciting fights, was very charismatic and had real 'star' swagger. Every fight he had quickly became event television, something you get from a fighter maybe once or twice a generation. He was the best thing to happen to the UFC for many years, unfortunately the money and fame (and drink and drugs) went to his head but it would have been quite difficult not to be a fan during that early period
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
His featherweight run was winning me a lot of money, so yes.
Everyone liked him at a certain point, and he was beating proper competition including Max and Dustin, in exciting fashion. The Floyd fight ruined him.
Click to expand...
Yeah, he was undefeated in the press conferences but that loss stole his thunder.
 
I tried so hard and got so far
But in the end, it doesn't even matter
1722450930854.png

I had to fall to lose it all
But in the end, it doesn't even matter

connor-mcgregor-khabib.gif
 
Was hard not to be.

He was a loud, brash, entertaining as hell speaker who backed everything he said up in extremely entertaining fights and he was finishing guys left and right. Conor was the absolute bomb, there is a huge reason he was the biggest ever star to come out of the UFC.
 
Never card for any version of Conor.

I consider his "era" as the most skippable in MMA, so it was refreshing when Kabob hopped in and ended it.
 
CJrider said:
Was hard not to be.

He was a loud, brash, entertaining as hell speaker who backed everything he said up in extremely entertaining fights and he was finishing guys left and right. Conor was the absolute bomb, there is a huge reason he was the biggest ever star to come out of the UFC.
Click to expand...
Basically what I was going to say.
 
i definately was a fan of his fighting style. entertaining striker that went for the kill.
but he lost me when he started to run his mout too much. when he stated 'I'm the new breed, out with the old. These flat footed muay thay style cant deal with my movement bla bla bla'

Then and there I knew his head was getting too big. It was more than just trash talk to sell a fight. He said it in cage interview after a vicotry. I think he litereally believed that shit and to me it sounded completely retarded. Muay Thai is one of tthe oldest and deadliest striking arts with added standing grappling/clinching. Their movement is delicate and intricate, not better or worse than other styles. Definately not worse. Conor was good but bought too much into his self created hype. The pride. The fall was inevitable with a mindset like that

It only got worse after that. Selling fights by insulting nations/family/religion. And im not even mentioning his run ins with the law and all that. It was all downhill for me after he made the muay thai remark and how muich better he was.
 
at first he was normal then he became toxic and was not a fan of him anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,055
Messages
55,950,464
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top