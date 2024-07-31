Before he went fully "Conor" (2018- ) were any of you fans???

i definately was a fan of his fighting style. entertaining striker that went for the kill.

but he lost me when he started to run his mout too much. when he stated 'I'm the new breed, out with the old. These flat footed muay thay style cant deal with my movement bla bla bla'



Then and there I knew his head was getting too big. It was more than just trash talk to sell a fight. He said it in cage interview after a vicotry. I think he litereally believed that shit and to me it sounded completely retarded. Muay Thai is one of tthe oldest and deadliest striking arts with added standing grappling/clinching. Their movement is delicate and intricate, not better or worse than other styles. Definately not worse. Conor was good but bought too much into his self created hype. The pride. The fall was inevitable with a mindset like that



It only got worse after that. Selling fights by insulting nations/family/religion. And im not even mentioning his run ins with the law and all that. It was all downhill for me after he made the muay thai remark and how muich better he was.