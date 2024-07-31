Before he went fully "Conor" (2018- ) were any of you fans???

Lionheart7167
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2013
- Messages
- 651
- Reaction score
- 827
Any of you fans pre-Khabib, drunken whiskey slobberbone?
Yeah, he was undefeated in the press conferences but that loss stole his thunder.His featherweight run was winning me a lot of money, so yes.
Everyone liked him at a certain point, and he was beating proper competition including Max and Dustin, in exciting fashion. The Floyd fight ruined him.
Basically what I was going to say.Was hard not to be.
He was a loud, brash, entertaining as hell speaker who backed everything he said up in extremely entertaining fights and he was finishing guys left and right. Conor was the absolute bomb, there is a huge reason he was the biggest ever star to come out of the UFC.