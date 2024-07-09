PC Battletron PS4 controller not working with laptop

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,702
Reaction score
3,816
Anyone know any fixes for this issue? The brand doesn't matter just that it frequently happens to cross platform controllers for the PC. Battetron are low budget controllers that can be bought in Action or other stores for 20 euro. I've replaced about 6 of them at this stage and I definitely didn't do anything to trigger this so I just want a fix. I plug it in and it charges with yellow flashing lights but does not properly detected it via USB and it is inoperable.


It's this problem here made by someone else and none of the fixes have solved it


reset on the back doesn't work and it randomly starts working again at certain points and then stops.
 
If 6 of the same controllers have broken on you, the solution is to buy a better controller.

obama-come-on-what-2.gif
 
jefferz said:
If 6 of the same controllers have broken on you, the solution is to buy a better controller.

obama-come-on-what-2.gif
Click to expand...
I've done so in the past and run into the same problem. Usually takes longer but it's like they are hard wired for burnout.

My feeling is that controllers just aren't designed to kee up with firmware udates.
 
PBAC said:
I've done so in the past and run into the same problem. Usually takes longer but it's like they are hard wired for burnout.

My feeling is that controllers just aren't designed to kee up with firmware udates.
Click to expand...
Brother, you're clearly not saving money by trying to save money. How many times do you have to burn your hand on the stove? Clearly this company manufactures crap. Buy a real controller.

PC Gaming: What is the best controller?


"Acegamer" looks like it makes the most popular and generally well-received cheap knockoffs for PC/PS4 over there:

Amazon.nl Bestsellers: De beste items in PlayStation 4-gamepads & -standaardcontrollers op basis van de aankopen van Amazon-klanten

Amazon.nl Bestsellers: De beste items in PlayStation 4-gamepads & -standaardcontrollers op basis van de aankopen van Amazon-klanten
www.amazon.nl
 
PBAC said:
I've done so in the past and run into the same problem. Usually takes longer but it's like they are hard wired for burnout.

My feeling is that controllers just aren't designed to kee up with firmware udates.
Click to expand...

They're low quality, so they break. Cheap stuff doesn't last as long.
You've spent more money on buying crap controllers, than you could have got a quality controller for.

Madmick said:
Brother, you're clearly not saving money by trying to save money. How many times do you have to burn your hand on the stove? Clearly this company manufactures crap. Buy a real controller.

PC Gaming: What is the best controller?


"Acegamer" looks like it makes the most popular and generally well-received cheap knockoffs for PC/PS4 over there:

Amazon.nl Bestsellers: De beste items in PlayStation 4-gamepads & -standaardcontrollers op basis van de aankopen van Amazon-klanten

Amazon.nl Bestsellers: De beste items in PlayStation 4-gamepads & -standaardcontrollers op basis van de aankopen van Amazon-klanten
www.amazon.nl
Click to expand...

Sometimes it's better to just buy quality. The price to jump up to a PlayStation controller is about the same as what was paid for a lesser quality controller.
 
jefferz said:
Sometimes it's better to just buy quality. The price to jump up to a PlayStation controller is about the same as what was paid for a lesser quality controller.
Click to expand...
202fe1b9267aaa20c3298155621db0d1.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,571
Messages
55,834,381
Members
174,953
Latest member
MMArighthand

Share this page

Back
Top