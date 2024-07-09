Anyone know any fixes for this issue? The brand doesn't matter just that it frequently happens to cross platform controllers for the PC. Battetron are low budget controllers that can be bought in Action or other stores for 20 euro. I've replaced about 6 of them at this stage and I definitely didn't do anything to trigger this so I just want a fix. I plug it in and it charges with yellow flashing lights but does not properly detected it via USB and it is inoperable.





It's this problem here made by someone else and none of the fixes have solved it





reset on the back doesn't work and it randomly starts working again at certain points and then stops.