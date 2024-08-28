Basic phone question for the Sherbrains

Wife's phone started acting up a few days ago. She insists she hasn't changed anything, but....

Anyways, I can't say exactly what phone it is, some older Android phone, nothing fancy. A few days ago her text messages started delaying before they go through. Stuff she sends me on her way to pick up our son after practice, doesn't come through my phone for over an hour after she's already home. When I mentioned it she said it happened to someone else she texted as well. Any idea of what setting I should check on her phone that she "didn't change"?