Basic phone question for the Sherbrains

Wife's phone started acting up a few days ago. She insists she hasn't changed anything, but....
Anyways, I can't say exactly what phone it is, some older Android phone, nothing fancy. A few days ago her text messages started delaying before they go through. Stuff she sends me on her way to pick up our son after practice, doesn't come through my phone for over an hour after she's already home. When I mentioned it she said it happened to someone else she texted as well. Any idea of what setting I should check on her phone that she "didn't change"?
 
Could be something with RCS messages?

It wilil be in Message settings, looks something like this

rcs-messages-turn-on-1.jpg
 
That same thing happened with me so I downloaded a different free messaging app from the Play Store and it fixed the problem, it wasnt Whats App or anything it was just a different standard text messaging app
 
I had the same problem before upgrading to 5 G...
 
My wifes phone was doing that awhile ago. There was a solution but i cant remember what it was.
 
I had an issue with mine and fixed it as posted above with the RCS Chats settings. IDK why but sometimes when a phone gets an update that setting gets goofed.
 
Is it a 3G phone? The 3G towers are being slowly shut down.
 
