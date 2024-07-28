IvanDrago2.0
Appreciation thread for Brasil for putting away and exposing that trailer park annoying meatball once again!! How can I send Brasil $1000 for that!!??
Grow a pair and do itCan’t risk getting yellow cards right now
Guess they gotta move around to allow the non nationals to move inPretty sure they call them caravans in UK
If you really want to send her money I can arrange that.Appreciation thread for Brasil for putting away and exposing that trailer park annoying meatball once again!! How can I send Brasil $1000 for that!!??
