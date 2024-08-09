Baroni mini documentary from YT

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
26,729
Reaction score
44,111
Fair warning... this shit is DARK man.
But I would venture that there are other old school MMA fans such as myself who remember Phil and his wild up and down MMA career and I did find the information interesting.

(Yes the video is a year old.
I am not trying to claim this is breaking news)

Fucking grim and not for the feint of heart.
And it gets there even in the first minute or two.


 
Last edited:
There was a 50+ page thread about Baroni after the girl's death and all the Jon Bravo videos were posted there.

This video is a year+ old.

Anyone hear anything new about the situation? It was a big deal on MMA sites the first month after it broke then it completely died off.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Fair warning... this shit is DARK man.
But I would venture that there are other old school MMA fans such as myself who remember Phil and his wild up and down MMA career and I did find the information interesting.

Fucking grim and not for the feint of heart.
And it gets there even in the first minute or two.


Click to expand...

The guy that does the commentary comes off as a serious douchebag, but all the info is sad all the way around.

Fuck Phil and fuck War machine, I hope they rot in prison forever.
 
StonedLemur said:
Fuck Phil and fuck War machine, I hope they rot in prison forever.
Click to expand...

From the sounds of the prison as described in the video, plus what is generally "prison culture/etiquette" regarding men who harm females or children, I tend to think Baroni is more likely to exit that prison feet first than to walk out as an old man. Everyone has female relatives, mothers, daughters, cousins, etc... take someone that hears what Baroni did and thinks "man if that was my sister..." plus Baroni is a douchebag with a loud mouth and a big ego.
He will piss off the wrong dude eventually.

But rot in a cell forever would also be fine by me.
 
You're not a true warrior if everything doesn't completely fall apart in your life after you retire.
 
Last I heard, and who knows to the accuracy, but he was supposedly beaten and raped violently, broken bones, blood everywhere, literally.

Then, he got money together for the crimnals running shit down there, got moved to their version of a halfway house where he was working as a personal trainer, banging hot chicks and partying on.

As long as he keeps the cash flowing, it seems like he'll survive.
 
Mini Brock the ref @HI SCOTT NEWMAN when is he getting a documentary :)
8f7a28e62f8242b264c8a39ba8bea261.gif
My mind went to him...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,716
Messages
56,002,971
Members
175,031
Latest member
Remik89

Share this page

Back
Top