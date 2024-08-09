Baroni mini documentary from YT

StonedLemur said: Fuck Phil and fuck War machine, I hope they rot in prison forever. Click to expand...

From the sounds of the prison as described in the video, plus what is generally "prison culture/etiquette" regarding men who harm females or children, I tend to think Baroni is more likely to exit that prison feet first than to walk out as an old man. Everyone has female relatives, mothers, daughters, cousins, etc... take someone that hears what Baroni did and thinks "man if that was my sister..." plus Baroni is a douchebag with a loud mouth and a big ego.He will piss off the wrong dude eventually.But rot in a cell forever would also be fine by me.