Bar/Restaurant Rescue Shows

Yes. My good friend owns a bar that was featured in the New Orleans Bar Rescue episode. TJ Quills is the bar and they renamed it The Annex on the show but he didn't keep the name. He got a bunch of free upgrades but nothing really changed. I've been many times before and many times after. Just a different look but he didn't keep up with the drink recipe/glassware suggestions. The bar is still struggling a lil tho due to being in a college area and a lot of clients being underage in that area.
I agree they needed to crack down on underage drinking. But it's tricky as far as how they were trying to upscale the drinks. The place is always been known as a college crowd type bar and those people aren't gonna shell out money for fancy drinks. I honestly don't know what I'd do if I was in his position because he runs crazy specials and still hasn't been slammed busy like it used to be.Does it annoy you a little that he didn't stay with the changes? I mean I feel like I'd want to say, "We know what you were doing wasn't working. Yet, your still doing it."
Or do you agree that Tappers changes were bad?
Some of the bars/restaurants on Bar Rescue or Kitchen Nightmare amaze me. You are failing so you bring in an expert who not only tells you why you're failing, but also gives you a step-by-step guide to be better AND they redesign your place for fucking free.
And you still fucking fail afterwards. It's always funny when the owner argues with the expert that THEY called to help them.
This is probably spot on. I remember several episodes of Bar Rescue where the owner argues with Taffer over a name change. I couldn't believe they were making the goofy name they had for their bar come before their profits.Most of the places are failing out of laziness and/or incompetence.
You also have people that opened a bar or restaurant because they like hanging at bars/restaurants and those aren't the types of people that should be owning those establishments.
Taffer, Ramsey, and the jacked British guy can't fix laziness/incompetence in 4 days.
You also have people that opened up places because they like a theme (like the pirate bar) and when someone tells them it's stupid they can't take it. For them they either want their themed bar or no bar at all.
I'm sure there are plenty of competent/ not lazy places that apply for the shows but those places won't get picked because it doesn't make for good TV.
