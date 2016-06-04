Bar/Restaurant Rescue Shows

I went to the patriot house in SF after it was on Bar Rescue.



This bar is in the financial district so it relies on after work business men and women for business. The crazy thing is I use to live in SF and I use to get a slice of Pizza at the place just below this bar all the time. I never knew it was there! They have a super tiny sign.



After it was on the show....still a super tiny sign! No one walking by would ever know there was a bar there.



I went in with my wife and it was beautiful inside after the remodel, but it was totally dead. Now we were there on a weekend, which is, unlike most bars, is there slow days. But I'm not saying there was only a smattering of people. I mean dead. I thought it was closed or something, but we saw one guy at the bar so we went in. A lady eventually comes out and let's us know we can sit wherever and she will come to us. So we took a seat and she took our drink order. The beer was warm and flat.



Anyway, after serving us, she and another lady behind the bar sat with the guy at the bar and just took shots. No one ever came back to check on us again. I'd understand that in a busy bar, but in a bar that's struggling, one would think they would do their best to please their only customers. Granted, the guy at the bar seemed pleased, but then he went behind the bar....I think he worked there!



Won't be going back.