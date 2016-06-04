Bar/Restaurant Rescue Shows

Steel Belt
Have you been to a bar or restaurant that was featured on one of these bar/restaurant rescue shows either before or after or both?

What was your experience?
 
Everything was fine.

Downey's and Lickety Split on Bar Rescue in Philadelphia.

They both sucked before and after the show. I believe Lickety Platform closed down and they got rid of all his new drinks right after he left.

Downey's is up for Sherrifs sale now. That place is prime real estate and a nice building but they guy never did anything with it. This was the 1st season so the show didn't have the money to do a crazy remodel like they do now.

Apparently the owners brother did murder/suicide with his mother I the upstairs apartment a couple of years before the show and since then has just let the place fall apart.
 
I went to the patriot house in SF after it was on Bar Rescue.

This bar is in the financial district so it relies on after work business men and women for business. The crazy thing is I use to live in SF and I use to get a slice of Pizza at the place just below this bar all the time. I never knew it was there! They have a super tiny sign.

After it was on the show....still a super tiny sign! No one walking by would ever know there was a bar there.

I went in with my wife and it was beautiful inside after the remodel, but it was totally dead. Now we were there on a weekend, which is, unlike most bars, is there slow days. But I'm not saying there was only a smattering of people. I mean dead. I thought it was closed or something, but we saw one guy at the bar so we went in. A lady eventually comes out and let's us know we can sit wherever and she will come to us. So we took a seat and she took our drink order. The beer was warm and flat.

Anyway, after serving us, she and another lady behind the bar sat with the guy at the bar and just took shots. No one ever came back to check on us again. I'd understand that in a busy bar, but in a bar that's struggling, one would think they would do their best to please their only customers. Granted, the guy at the bar seemed pleased, but then he went behind the bar....I think he worked there!

Won't be going back.
 
Yes. My good friend owns a bar that was featured in the New Orleans Bar Rescue episode. TJ Quills is the bar and they renamed it The Annex on the show but he didn't keep the name. He got a bunch of free upgrades but nothing really changed. I've been many times before and many times after. Just a different look but he didn't keep up with the drink recipe/glassware suggestions. The bar is still struggling a lil tho due to being in a college area and a lot of clients being underage in that area.
 
Blood Python said:
Yes. My good friend owns a bar that was featured in the New Orleans Bar Rescue episode. TJ Quills is the bar and they renamed it The Annex on the show but he didn't keep the name. He got a bunch of free upgrades but nothing really changed. I've been many times before and many times after. Just a different look but he didn't keep up with the drink recipe/glassware suggestions. The bar is still struggling a lil tho due to being in a college area and a lot of clients being underage in that area.
Does it annoy you a little that he didn't stay with the changes? I mean I feel like I'd want to say, "We know what you were doing wasn't working. Yet, you're still doing it."

Or do you agree that Tappers changes were bad?
 
Some of the bars/restaurants on Bar Rescue or Kitchen Nightmare amaze me. You are failing so you bring in an expert who not only tells you why you're failing, but also gives you a step-by-step guide to be better AND they redesign your place for fucking free.

And you still fucking fail afterwards. It's always funny when the owner argues with the expert that THEY called to help them.
 
NHB7 said:
Does it annoy you a little that he didn't stay with the changes? I mean I feel like I'd want to say, "We know what you were doing wasn't working. Yet, your still doing it."

Or do you agree that Tappers changes were bad?
I agree they needed to crack down on underage drinking. But it's tricky as far as how they were trying to upscale the drinks. The place is always been known as a college crowd type bar and those people aren't gonna shell out money for fancy drinks. I honestly don't know what I'd do if I was in his position because he runs crazy specials and still hasn't been slammed busy like it used to be.
 
Horse Style said:
Some of the bars/restaurants on Bar Rescue or Kitchen Nightmare amaze me. You are failing so you bring in an expert who not only tells you why you're failing, but also gives you a step-by-step guide to be better AND they redesign your place for fucking free.

And you still fucking fail afterwards. It's always funny when the owner argues with the expert that THEY called to help them.
Most of the places are failing out of laziness and/or incompetence.

You also have people that opened a bar or restaurant because they like hanging at bars/restaurants and those aren't the types of people that should be owning those establishments.

Taffer, Ramsey, and the jacked British guy can't fix laziness/incompetence in 4 days.

You also have people that opened up places because they like a theme (like the pirate bar) and when someone tells them it's stupid they can't take it. For them they either want their themed bar or no bar at all.

I'm sure there are plenty of competent/ not lazy places that apply for the shows but those places won't get picked because it doesn't make for good TV.
 
PolishHeadlock said:
Most of the places are failing out of laziness and/or incompetence.

You also have people that opened a bar or restaurant because they like hanging at bars/restaurants and those aren't the types of people that should be owning those establishments.

Taffer, Ramsey, and the jacked British guy can't fix laziness/incompetence in 4 days.

You also have people that opened up places because they like a theme (like the pirate bar) and when someone tells them it's stupid they can't take it. For them they either want their themed bar or no bar at all.

I'm sure there are plenty of competent/ not lazy places that apply for the shows but those places won't get picked because it doesn't make for good TV.
This is probably spot on. I remember several episodes of Bar Rescue where the owner argues with Taffer over a name change. I couldn't believe they were making the goofy name they had for their bar come before their profits.
 
Based on this thread and the reunion shows, it seems if you take the experts advice and stick with the new tools they give you, you have a chance of making money. If you go back to your old bullshit that was losing money, you'll be out of business. It's super shocking.
 
I haven't but I wouldn't imagine that the majority fare well after the show leaves. It's hard to break bad owner habits and I'm sure without the host telling them how much they are shitting the bed they revert to their old lazy ways.
 
A lot of people in the bar industry hate that show. People I know in Vegas freaked out recently when they found out he was headed to a long time Vegas staple.
 
I never agree when Taffer complains about over pouring. I like my cheap buzzes DAMN IT
 
I wen't and took a trip to Crazy Amy's Bakery in Scottsdale, after my wife saw it on Kitchen Nightmares.. We were in Tempe, and said Fuck it, let go see this mess. Bitch is really that crazy
 
One day I will go to Standard Burger in Staten Island. It is the burger joint Marcus Lemonis helped out on his show The Profit. In one episodes, one of the owners goes all eye tal yin on another owner because he dated one of the employees.

Anyone watch that show with the son of a wise guy Tillman Fertitta?
 
PolishHeadlock said:
Most of the places are failing out of laziness and/or incompetence.

You also have people that opened a bar or restaurant because they like hanging at bars/restaurants and those aren't the types of people that should be owning those establishments.

Taffer, Ramsey, and the jacked British guy can't fix laziness/incompetence in 4 days.

You also have people that opened up places because they like a theme (like the pirate bar) and when someone tells them it's stupid they can't take it. For them they either want their themed bar or no bar at all.

I'm sure there are plenty of competent/ not lazy places that apply for the shows but those places won't get picked because it doesn't make for good TV.
Nailed it. I think Taffer should go into his next bar throwing uppercuts and screaming motherfucker while doing it.
 
I heard Taffer gets a 2% stake in every bar he rescues, thats boss lvl shit if true.
 
He claims an 80% success rate. The bars that usually fail anyway are due to just bad owners who reverse most of, if not everything, Taffer does.
 
