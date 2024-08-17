Banned from a thread because I told the mod he was unfair

Hello everyone

I was banned from responding in the thread on the Gaza war because I told the mod Strychnine that his threats of "you will be banned if you tell anyone they support genocide" are unfair.

I gave example of 3 posters actively supporting genocide in that very thread (*)

I pointed to the fact that the "do not condone genocide" rule of the War Room isn't enforced at all in that thread as shown by the exampls above.
But that in the same time when somebody actively supports a genocide we can't say it.
I said it was sudden, unfair, biased and that he's abusing his mod power to restrain free speech from thenposters of side he disagree with to protect the posters side he agrees with.

I would like to point out that it is not fair as I have not infringed any forum rule like posting gore or flaming, and I have the right to express disagreement with a mod if I think he's being unjust as long as I don't insult or disrespect him, which I didn't as I have a right to free speech.

Can this matter be resolved please ?

Thank you

[(*): th 3 examples were
One saying that he would carpet Gaza worse than now if he was in charge

One saying that Israel annexing Palestine and seizing land from Egypt, Saudi, Jordan and Syria would be the best for the region

One saying the 2M Gazan should be expelled and relocate elsewhere.

Not one of them was prevented from posting in the thread. I don't think those standards are the same for everyone.]
 
Koya said:
I would like to point out that it is not fair as I have not infringed any forum rule like posting gore or flaming, and I have the right to express disagreement with a mod if I think he's being unjust as long as I don't insult or disrespect him, which I didn't as I have a right to free speech.
Wrong. Read the rules.

[*]Playing the Role of Moderator: you're not a moderator so don't correct posters like one. If a thread or post violates the rules use the "Report This Post" button, rather than playing the parent.

Do not plead the first amendment and cite your right to free speech. It does not apply to the private sector. This is a privately owned website. Dancing around the rules, purposely skirting them just to see us twitch will not help you out much, either.
 
It's a shame then because it is indeed unfair and the mid issued an unfair threat
 
