Bambu Labs X1 Carbon new 3D printer is a game changer possibly?

Thought I would bring this up to Sherdoggers about this new 3D printer by Bamboo Labs. The founders came from DJI the makers of the popular Drone phantom. Around 100 employees from DJI left the company to found this 3D printer company Bamboo Labs.

Why do I think this potentially changes the game because it offers a decent price point for an enclosed printer it still needs some software tuning for some more complete features but already got me excited enough to drop 1200 dollars on the unit, multicolor filament feeder on top and I may buy another one. I am sure a few people I know may have bought a number of them for their farms.

It has a big print area and it prints at a very high speed like really decent speed over 5 times faster then my Creality CR-30 belt printer. Were it really shines in print quality while printing at very high speed. It is also completely propriety so you will not be able to interchange print heads but this is not unlike my other 3D printer Method X at 1/3rd the cost and faster by some bit.

It uses a portable LIDAR and optical scanning to keep the layer print controlled and a unique cooling setup to harden the layers as the print is completely. What really shines is the build quality aluminum all around the unit the sides and welded interior structure. They are selling this to educational firms but I already see this having a good size market in print farming but I have a feeling they are raising a ton of cash to build commercial versions for people who run print farms.

As they are launching this on kickstarters people wounder why but it's a great way to get the name out I guess? I have no connection to the company and I was just excited to share this and I do not own a DJI phantom but I know that DJI dominates the drone space but is facing heat because of the fact it is made in China. This may explain why some felt that it was time to move on to something less problematic to sell such as 3D printers I am sure a little heat on other 3D print makers because this thing is really impressive.

A reliable enclosed coreXY printer with multicolor spooling technology feeder direct drive print head at a 1,000 dollar price point is impressive.


 



 
Any lower receivers made yet?
 
Update still waiting for my 2 bambu labs 3D printers should be coming next week or week after. I received my printing material ahead of the printer but my printer was on the second wave of printers as the first 2000 went out and the second 2500 I am in is coming. They opened it up for people to order more then one of the printers I took the two printer slot for 2,500 but they also had a 5 printer slot but I did not know that was an option I wish I did I would have likely jumped.

 
 
 
 
 
Halloween coming.\

 




 
I have not received my printers but started to receive some of my filament.

Carbon fiber filament is made up of carbon atoms organized into a crystalline structure. Because of its very high stiffness and strength, it is widely used in the aerospace and automotive industries. It has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios in existence — higher than both steel and titanium.

"Graphene is composed of pure carbon as a single sheet in a flat hexagon pattern. Any changes to this structure mean that the resulting chemical is no longer technically graphene; instead it is a graphene derivative"

It's carbon but a hell of a lot simpler to manufacture.

 
I been confirmed by UPS will be receiving my 2 Bambu Labs 3D printers this week at least it is in the US and on the road heading to my house. I am pretty excited about this thing more so then Nvidia announcements and such. I already see a ton of things this will speed in production. The only thing I am not really happy about is I have to 3D print the spool rolls because the rolls come only with the RFID and the filament likely an a way to lower the shipping costs of the filament only the carbon filament came with the rolls.
 
Graphene and borophene can only be used to make minutely thin structures right now, though there is experimentation to try to create something more substantial. They do use graphene infusion in other structures (you can buy graphene infused sheets for shielding electronics for instance), but a pure graphene structure as of now would only exist on the nano or micron scale and can only exist in certain short lengths. I was reading to see if graphene wires could exist for conductivity of commercial products a while ago and came upon much of this.
 
