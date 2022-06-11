Bambu Labs X1 Carbon new 3D printer is a game changer possibly?









Thought I would bring this up to Sherdoggers about this new 3D printer by Bamboo Labs. The founders came from DJI the makers of the popular Drone phantom. Around 100 employees from DJI left the company to found this 3D printer company Bamboo Labs.



Why do I think this potentially changes the game because it offers a decent price point for an enclosed printer it still needs some software tuning for some more complete features but already got me excited enough to drop 1200 dollars on the unit, multicolor filament feeder on top and I may buy another one. I am sure a few people I know may have bought a number of them for their farms.



It has a big print area and it prints at a very high speed like really decent speed over 5 times faster then my Creality CR-30 belt printer. Were it really shines in print quality while printing at very high speed. It is also completely propriety so you will not be able to interchange print heads but this is not unlike my other 3D printer Method X at 1/3rd the cost and faster by some bit.



It uses a portable LIDAR and optical scanning to keep the layer print controlled and a unique cooling setup to harden the layers as the print is completely. What really shines is the build quality aluminum all around the unit the sides and welded interior structure. They are selling this to educational firms but I already see this having a good size market in print farming but I have a feeling they are raising a ton of cash to build commercial versions for people who run print farms.



As they are launching this on kickstarters people wounder why but it's a great way to get the name out I guess? I have no connection to the company and I was just excited to share this and I do not own a DJI phantom but I know that DJI dominates the drone space but is facing heat because of the fact it is made in China. This may explain why some felt that it was time to move on to something less problematic to sell such as 3D printers I am sure a little heat on other 3D print makers because this thing is really impressive.



A reliable enclosed coreXY printer with multicolor spooling technology feeder direct drive print head at a 1,000 dollar price point is impressive.





