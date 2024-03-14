International Balkan Countries Urged to Do More on Transgender Rights

Once Again here we have the EU trying to further impose their so called "Values and ideology" onto others.

Considering the religious background of Bosnia and some others in the region.
I dont see this "Ideology" being pushed into Bosnia.


The Council of Europe had urged Balkan Nations to do more on Transgender Rights.


“There is no such thing as granting ‘special’ rights, and realising the human rights of trans people does not undermine the rights of others. Human rights are universal: they apply equally to everyone,” the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, said, releasing the report.
As in the article they are aiming this agaisnt the Balkan Children..

The topic of legal gender recognition for children is also raised, citing a survey where 72 per cent of “adult trans people realised that their gender identity did not match their sex assigned at birth before reaching the age of 18”. Even though most European countries prohibit or restrict legal gender recognition of children, this is not the case in Croatia and Montenegro, among others.
Cole train said:
Think countries in that region have better stuff to worry about
Indeed like low birthrate and crime, employment.
This Trans issue is being brought by the EU i dont think the local populace are in favor as much as the polticans who are trying to win political favors.
 
What's going to be really weird is in 500 years when they are looking back at this Era. Like imagine your in history class learning about the Roman empire and its like "then Caesar dictated the Dalmatians were to let their children reverse their gender for the love of his gender reversal ideology".
 
Kassitus said:
What's going to be really weird is in 500 years when they are looking back at this Era. Like imagine your in history class learning about the Roman empire and its like "then Caesar dictated the Dalmatians were to let their children reverse their gender for the love of his gender reversal ideology".
its bad enough that the region like the Balkans had endure 500 years of occupation from empires, wars etc..
Now you have this " Modern Western, Values and Ideology" being pushed into the Balkans.
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
its bad enough that the region like the Balkans had endure 500 years of occupation from empires, wars etc..
Now you have this " Modern Western, Values and Ideology" being pushed into the Balkans.
What did these countries think would happen when they joined an obviously Western-led, Western-oriented alliance like the EU?

<Varys01>
 
Siver! said:
What did these countries think would happen when they joined an obviously Western-led, Western-oriented alliance like the EU?

<Varys01>
The subsidies are too tempting. They thought they could have their cake and eat it too. Turns out the cake is made with atrazine though.
 
Kassitus said:
The subsidies are too tempting. They thought they could have their cake and eat it too. Turns out the cake is made with atrazine though.
They just have to weigh it up like everyone else.

There's no use pretending they're hapless victims.
 
