Once Again here we have the EU trying to further impose their so called "Values and ideology" onto others.
Considering the religious background of Bosnia and some others in the region.
I dont see this "Ideology" being pushed into Bosnia.
The Council of Europe had urged Balkan Nations to do more on Transgender Rights.
As in the article they are aiming this agaisnt the Balkan Children..
“There is no such thing as granting ‘special’ rights, and realising the human rights of trans people does not undermine the rights of others. Human rights are universal: they apply equally to everyone,” the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, said, releasing the report.
The topic of legal gender recognition for children is also raised, citing a survey where 72 per cent of “adult trans people realised that their gender identity did not match their sex assigned at birth before reaching the age of 18”. Even though most European countries prohibit or restrict legal gender recognition of children, this is not the case in Croatia and Montenegro, among others.