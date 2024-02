BALDUR'S GATE III

Just on its own, the game’s cinematics are said to be “over 170 hours.”

Length-wise, the game itself is said to average around 75-100 hours for a single playthrough.

On Friday, Larian Studios announced itsgame would have its release date moved up from September to August, in part to avoid getting swarmed by other games in that same timeframe. The studio also revealed some interesting statistics in regards to its narrative: namely, that this is gonna be quite a long game.The studio bragged that it was over double the length of HBO’s(According to VG247 , the eight-season series had a runtime of 70 hours and 14 minutes.) Similarly,...Citing the popularity of the studio’s 2018 gamehe said that players who form online parties with other people will “take a year, a year-and-a-half. They will make their regular sessions where they play, like.”Larian hasn’t made a “forever game” in the sense thatis a live-service title in the vein of say,or. But game is built in a way that players are able to drop the game, play something else for a bit, and come back some time later.