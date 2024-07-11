Bad news for sex tourists. Massive DNA project in the Philippines is helping poor children of foreigners track down their missing fathers.

Ok, is there an article explaining it in more detail? They are just swabbing bastards and rejects and then hoping their father's DNA is listed on the database they are using? Does a bastard from the Philippines have any rights in a western nation?
 
I exclusively deliver my nectar on their face, tits and feet I reckon I’ll be fine….!
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Ok, is there an article explaining it in more detail? They are just swabbing bastards and rejects and then hoping their father's DNA is listed on the database they are using? Does a bastard from the Philippines have any rights in a western nation?
Click to expand...


The full documentary is paywalled.

It's an Australian-led project, and the kids would be entitled to support under Australian law.

I don't know what kind of database they're using to determine paternity.


www.abc.net.au

DNA helps children track down sex tourist fathers

Trusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.
www.abc.net.au www.abc.net.au
 
It will only back fire on those countries, as those dummies go and spend tons of money over there and help keep them afloat. Gonna have to get back to those call center jobs and shit.
 
There was a poster who said he had moved to Vietnam. I wonder if he’s going to have second thoughts now…

forums.sherdog.com

Living in Vietnam: AMA

After a month of already being here, I decided to live in Vietnam longer. I originally planned to leave earlier but I like it here a lot so I'm staying here until the end of the year at least. I've been to Nam as a tourist for short trips a few times already and now I'm getting a better feel...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
giphy.gif
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Ok, is there an article explaining it in more detail? They are just swabbing bastards and rejects and then hoping their father's DNA is listed on the database they are using? Does a bastard from the Philippines have any rights in a western nation?
Click to expand...
I don’t know but this is a good question for the vets in the WR, lotta dads in there who frequent that part of the world..
 
syct23 said:
I don’t know but this is a good question for the vets in the WR, lotta dads in there who frequent that part of the world..
Click to expand...
If they are US guys, then they are already on the hook for them if they go to the consulate. Those girls can go and tell them who the guy is, and they will be paying already a lot of the time.

Most of the workers already have little Filipino kids before the guys get there, so now if this gets steam, aint nobody coming for them now.

Its an evil world we live in.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Ok, is there an article explaining it in more detail? They are just swabbing bastards and rejects and then hoping their father's DNA is listed on the database they are using? Does a bastard from the Philippines have any rights in a western nation?
Click to expand...
This is my question. So what if some twerp says I'm his daddy? I just hang up the phone. Problem solved.


*For the record I never banged a hooker, this is purely hypothetical
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
If they are US guys, then they are already on the hook for them if they go to the consulate. Those girls can go and tell them who the guy is, and they will be paying already a lot of the time.

Most of the workers already have little Filipino kids before the guys get there, so now if this gets steam, aint nobody coming for them now.

Its an evil world we live in.
Click to expand...
This sucks because I could see all kinds of shady DNA tests conducted by bribed officials just to scam dudes out of money.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Police officers in the Philippines arrested for kidnapping 4 tourists and demanding a ransom
Replies
7
Views
258
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Social Project to save children from the mafia extended to Sicily and Naples
Replies
4
Views
264
Jar of Flies
Jar of Flies

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,625
Messages
55,837,110
Members
174,958
Latest member
stench

Share this page

Back
Top