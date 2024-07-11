Bad news for sex tourists. Massive DNA project in the Philippines is helping poor children of foreigners track down their missing fathers.

But it feels better thoughIf your dumb enough to fuck one of those hookers raw dawg you probably deserve this.
Ok, is there an article explaining it in more detail? They are just swabbing bastards and rejects and then hoping their father's DNA is listed on the database they are using? Does a bastard from the Philippines have any rights in a western nation?
I don’t know but this is a good question for the vets in the WR, lotta dads in there who frequent that part of the world..Ok, is there an article explaining it in more detail? They are just swabbing bastards and rejects and then hoping their father's DNA is listed on the database they are using? Does a bastard from the Philippines have any rights in a western nation?
If they are US guys, then they are already on the hook for them if they go to the consulate. Those girls can go and tell them who the guy is, and they will be paying already a lot of the time.I don’t know but this is a good question for the vets in the WR, lotta dads in there who frequent that part of the world..
If your dumb enough to fuck one of those hookers raw dawg you probably deserve this.
This is my question. So what if some twerp says I'm his daddy? I just hang up the phone. Problem solved.Ok, is there an article explaining it in more detail? They are just swabbing bastards and rejects and then hoping their father's DNA is listed on the database they are using? Does a bastard from the Philippines have any rights in a western nation?
This sucks because I could see all kinds of shady DNA tests conducted by bribed officials just to scam dudes out of money.If they are US guys, then they are already on the hook for them if they go to the consulate. Those girls can go and tell them who the guy is, and they will be paying already a lot of the time.
Most of the workers already have little Filipino kids before the guys get there, so now if this gets steam, aint nobody coming for them now.
Its an evil world we live in.