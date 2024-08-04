Azamat Murzakanov (beat Menifield yesterday) from Nalchik in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia

I found Murzakanov's performance against Menifield to be quite brutal, and the dude seems extremely legit.
I have read Murzakanov is from Nalchik in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia. It is a small Russian republic near Georgia, which is also almost entirely Muslim, comprised of Kabardians who are "One of the 12 Circassian tribes".
This interested me because his style and appearance is similar to the many Dagestani Russian fighters of which there are too many to list. Also I am aware of Russian Muslim fighters coming from Chechnya like Chimaev, but I have never heard of fighters coming from Kabardino-Balkaria, or to be honest I was not familiar with the notion of Kabardians or Circassian tribes until I did some reading after watching Murzakanov's fight.
My question is, does anyone know any info about Murzakanov, Kabardians, Circassian tribes etc? Are they pretty much very similar to Dagestanis or are they different in some distinct ways? That part of the world between Georgia and Russia seems a very interesting little area where there is some very rich culture and a lot of stuff going on.
Sorry for the long post, interested in any comments from my fellow Sherdoggers.
EDIT: I might just add, is there an MMA scene in Nalchik? Any other fighters from that region?
