Azamat Murzakanov (beat Menifield yesterday) from Nalchik in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia

Chat GPT really is good at making banal points or regurgitating outright bullshit that can be said in one or two sentences and extending it to multiple paragraphs.



Literally just said " they are similar because they are from similar parts of the world that emphasize martial arts and especially wrestling."



And "they are different ethnicities and there are more Dagestanis in MMA"



Wow what a break through lol .



Not saying this is necessarily the case here, but Chat GPT and similar AI programs have been known to just literally make shit up ha. Like when asked medical questions it can spit out fancy sounding medical advice/analysis that's actually just complete world salad bullshit with no consistently logical thread .





This is because these "AI" programs aren't actually what most people would call "AI" . They are just advanced algorithms that compile information, but they have no base logic or perspective to center reality .



For instance if you ask an AI "what would it take to carry the San Francisco bridge to New York"

, some programs will try and answer it , obviously this is an illogical question. Nothing with "intelligence" would try and answer that question.

Or if you ask it "what's the perspective of a ham sandwich" it will try and describe what it's like to be a ham sandwich lol . They are just blank input algorithms with powerful computing. That's why "AI" has become bigger as GPU's get more powerful, it's just raw data being able to be read extremely quickly, it's nothing resembling conscious intellect.