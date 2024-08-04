Azamat Murzakanov (beat Menifield yesterday) from Nalchik in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia

I found Murzakanov's performance against Menifield to be quite brutal, and the dude seems extremely legit.

I have read Murzakanov is from Nalchik in Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia. It is a small Russian republic near Georgia, which is also almost entirely Muslim, comprised of Kabardians who are "One of the 12 Circassian tribes".

This interested me because his style and appearance is similar to the many Dagestani Russian fighters of which there are too many to list. Also I am aware of Russian Muslim fighters coming from Chechnya like Chimaev, but I have never heard of fighters coming from Kabardino-Balkaria, or to be honest I was not familiar with the notion of Kabardians or Circassian tribes until I did some reading after watching Murzakanov's fight.

My question is, does anyone know any info about Murzakanov, Kabardians, Circassian tribes etc? Are they pretty much very similar to Dagestanis or are they different in some distinct ways? That part of the world between Georgia and Russia seems a very interesting little area where there is some very rich culture and a lot of stuff going on.

Sorry for the long post, interested in any comments from my fellow Sherdoggers.

EDIT: I might just add, is there an MMA scene in Nalchik? Any other fighters from that region?
 
Obligatory ChatGPT question & response:

In terms of MMA, how many fighters hail from Murzakanov, Kabardians, Circassian tribes etc? Are they pretty much very similar to Dagestanis or are they different in some distinct ways in terms of combat disciplines?

Fighters from the North Caucasus region, including those from Kabardino-Balkaria, where the Murzakanov name originates, as well as Circassian tribes and other ethnic groups, are part of a broader tradition of martial arts that has produced many successful MMA athletes. While they share some similarities with fighters from Dagestan, there are also distinct differences.

Common Traits Across the North Caucasus:​

  1. Wrestling Base: Like Dagestani fighters, many athletes from Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya, and other North Caucasus regions have a strong background in wrestling, especially freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, which are popular in this area.
  2. Sambo and Judo: These disciplines are also commonly practiced, with many fighters transitioning from these sports into MMA, similar to their Dagestani counterparts.
  3. Cultural Emphasis on Combat Sports: The North Caucasus has a deep-rooted tradition of combat sports, with societal respect and support for wrestlers and fighters. This is also a key characteristic of Dagestani fighters.

Differences:​

  1. Ethnic and Cultural Identity: While Dagestani fighters are often Avar, Dargin, or of other Dagestani ethnicities, fighters from Kabardino-Balkaria might be Kabardian, Balkar, or Circassian. This influences their cultural identity and sometimes their fighting style, though the differences are subtle.
  2. Specific Training Focus: Fighters from different regions might emphasize different aspects of training due to local traditions or coaching preferences. For example, some Circassian fighters might have a strong background in traditional wrestling forms like Circassian Kuresh, which can influence their grappling approach in MMA.
  3. Representation in MMA: While Dagestani fighters are highly prominent in MMA (with fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov bringing international attention to the region), fighters from Kabardino-Balkaria and Circassian tribes are less well-known but still making their mark. Azamat Murzakanov, for instance, is a fighter from Kabardino-Balkaria competing in the UFC.

Notable Fighters:​

  • Azamat Murzakanov: From Kabardino-Balkaria, he has been making a name for himself in the UFC with a strong grappling and striking base.
  • Imam Shamilov: A Circassian fighter with a strong wrestling and combat sambo background.
Overall, while there are many similarities due to shared regional training practices and combat sports traditions, there are also unique cultural and stylistic elements that distinguish fighters from different North Caucasus ethnic groups.
 
Albert Tumenov is from Nalchik, too, as is Azamat Kerefov (17-0)

I think there are a few guys from this region.
 
That whole Caucuses region is a hot bed for combat sports/martial arts.

For years, people only knew Dagestan and only knew them for wrestling. Buvaisar Saitiev, Adam Saitiev, Abdulrashid Sadulaev, etc.

But Chechnya (Tons of MMA fighters), Kabardino-Balkaria (Bibert and Albert Tumenov, Murzakanov), Ingushetia (Movsar Evloev, Musa Evloev), North Ossetia-Alania (Arsen Fadzayev, Artur Taymazov, Makharbek Khadartsev, Soslan Andiyev), Georgia (Geno Petriashvili, Levan Tediashvili), Azerbaijan (Haji Aliev, Toghrul Azgarov) and Armenia (Artur Aleksanyan, Edmond Tarverdyan 😏) have all produced COUNTLESS high-level athletes.

Each region is very unique from the others, but the one thing they definitely have in common is their high percentage of elite combat athletes.
 
Chat GPT really is good at making banal points or regurgitating outright bullshit that can be said in one or two sentences and extending it to multiple paragraphs.

Literally just said " they are similar because they are from similar parts of the world that emphasize martial arts and especially wrestling."

And "they are different ethnicities and there are more Dagestanis in MMA"

Wow what a break through lol .
Not saying this is necessarily the case here, but Chat GPT and similar AI programs have been known to just literally make shit up ha. Like when asked medical questions it can spit out fancy sounding medical advice/analysis that's actually just complete world salad bullshit with no consistently logical thread .


This is because these "AI" programs aren't actually what most people would call "AI" . They are just advanced algorithms that compile information, but they have no base logic or perspective to center reality .

For instance if you ask an AI "what would it take to carry the San Francisco bridge to New York"
, some programs will try and answer it , obviously this is an illogical question. Nothing with "intelligence" would try and answer that question.
Or if you ask it "what's the perspective of a ham sandwich" it will try and describe what it's like to be a ham sandwich lol . They are just blank input algorithms with powerful computing. That's why "AI" has become bigger as GPU's get more powerful, it's just raw data being able to be read extremely quickly, it's nothing resembling conscious intellect.
 
Ashmouz is Circassian (his ancestors moved from Russia to Ottoman Empire and nowadays this territory is Israel). In other promotions I think there is Berkhamov in Bellator, Tokov brothers is Balkar through their mother, there were Dugulubgov in WSOF or PFL and founder/owner of K-Dojo gym in New Jersey is Circassian and his nephew was an mma fighter.
 
I feel like Husky needs to aware of this tism that is going on in this thread.
 
I’m been very impressed with Murzakanov’s last few fights, I think he’ll make waves in the division.

I believe that Circassia was a Christian kingdom on the Black Sea that got conquered by the Ottoman Empire back in the day. Think Circassia or their royalty was related to the Byzantine Empire too. I don’t feel like looking it up to be sure though.
 
They are basically really fancy search engines. I used to use ChatGPT to ask it things when programming instead of going to Google or opening the documentation, this was a year and a half ago, and it was pretty good.

I tried now and it seemed to have gotten dumber lol I am not sure if they nerfed the algorithm on purpose to get us to upgrade the paid version, but it was getting a lot of basic things wrong.
 
Most K Dojo dudes or guys cornered by Murad Keshtov are Circassians
 
ChatGPT's dataset only goes back to 2021 so it is in fact becoming dumber as time goes on.

The quality of Chat bots is only as good as the data they're trained on. With increased AI generated content online, the bots are ingesting regurgitated information which makes them less useful.
 
Saitiev brothers are actually Chechen but the area (Khasavyurt) they come from in Dagestan is a Chechen area that Russians decided to give to Dagestan which cause some conflicts btw because Dagestan played into Russian game and accepted.
 
