



Space comedy. I'm getting some early Orville vibes. It's built as a comedy but over all is probably much darker in nature. Presents itself as light humour but the opening scene shows children being crushed to death



Follows Dr. HUGH Laurie reprising his role as space captain House, a British actor hired to play the role of a fake American captain on a real space ship. They are thrown off course and he has to take on the real role of captain to bolster morale.



It's pretty funny, but breaking through all that the situation is incredibly morbid and worsened by their own ignorance.



I'm getting a whole don't look up vibe in how the press and responsible bodies refuse taken anything seriously. Can pretty predicably see how it ends based on that.