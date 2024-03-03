MicroBrew
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 52,409
- Reaction score
- 23,994
Popular Automotive stereotypes
BMW
- drivers are douchy / entitled.
- Favored by Persian and other MiddleEastern ethnicities
G-Wagon
- Favored by MiddleEastern ethnics
- Pretentious folks
- People wanting to project they are ballers
- People who think driving a G-Wagon means they have made it
- Celebs, Rappers, Atheletes
- People concerned with trends and being fashionable
Full-Size pickup
- Conservative leaning
- People compensating
- Bro Dozer douche
- Guys wanting to project a country / rugged persona
Saab
- Teachers
- quirky intellectuals
- Liberals
Import cars modified with aftermarket parts
- young Asian Americans
- Young kids into F & F movies
VW Golf Cabriolet
- Preppy Chicks
VW Beetle
- Hippes
- Free spirits
Buick (SUV an large cars)
- Old Peopl
Donks
- Urban African American dudes and some Hispanics
Lowriders
- Mostly Hispanics and African Americans
Toyota Prius
- Liberals / Enviromentalists
Tesla
- Tech Bros
- Lots of Asian Americans
- College Degree folks in STEM field
- Those with Enviromental concerns
Range Rover
- Country Club set / rich people
- Celebs, Atheletes,
Whay say you Mayberry? Am I reasonably close to accurate or way off?
Lighthearted thread. Not meant to be derisive of anyone's preference.
BMW
- drivers are douchy / entitled.
- Favored by Persian and other MiddleEastern ethnicities
G-Wagon
- Favored by MiddleEastern ethnics
- Pretentious folks
- People wanting to project they are ballers
- People who think driving a G-Wagon means they have made it
- Celebs, Rappers, Atheletes
- People concerned with trends and being fashionable
Full-Size pickup
- Conservative leaning
- People compensating
- Bro Dozer douche
- Guys wanting to project a country / rugged persona
Saab
- Teachers
- quirky intellectuals
- Liberals
Import cars modified with aftermarket parts
- young Asian Americans
- Young kids into F & F movies
VW Golf Cabriolet
- Preppy Chicks
VW Beetle
- Hippes
- Free spirits
Buick (SUV an large cars)
- Old Peopl
Donks
- Urban African American dudes and some Hispanics
Lowriders
- Mostly Hispanics and African Americans
Toyota Prius
- Liberals / Enviromentalists
Tesla
- Tech Bros
- Lots of Asian Americans
- College Degree folks in STEM field
- Those with Enviromental concerns
Range Rover
- Country Club set / rich people
- Celebs, Atheletes,
Whay say you Mayberry? Am I reasonably close to accurate or way off?
Lighthearted thread. Not meant to be derisive of anyone's preference.
Last edited: