Automotive stereotypes ( peoples' perception of the owners of certain vehicles and brands)

Popular Automotive stereotypes

BMW
- drivers are douchy / entitled.
- Favored by Persian and other MiddleEastern ethnicities

G-Wagon
- Favored by MiddleEastern ethnics
- Pretentious folks
- People wanting to project they are ballers
- People who think driving a G-Wagon means they have made it
- Celebs, Rappers, Atheletes
- People concerned with trends and being fashionable

Full-Size pickup
- Conservative leaning
- People compensating
- Bro Dozer douche
- Guys wanting to project a country / rugged persona

Saab
- Teachers
- quirky intellectuals
- Liberals

Import cars modified with aftermarket parts
- young Asian Americans
- Young kids into F & F movies

VW Golf Cabriolet
- Preppy Chicks

VW Beetle
- Hippes
- Free spirits

Buick (SUV an large cars)
- Old Peopl

Donks
- Urban African American dudes and some Hispanics

Lowriders
- Mostly Hispanics and African Americans

Toyota Prius
- Liberals / Enviromentalists

Tesla
- Tech Bros
- Lots of Asian Americans
- College Degree folks in STEM field
- Those with Enviromental concerns

Range Rover
- Country Club set / rich people
- Celebs, Atheletes,


Whay say you Mayberry? Am I reasonably close to accurate or way off?

Lighthearted thread. Not meant to be derisive of anyone's preference.
 
