Popular Automotive stereotypes



BMW

- drivers are douchy / entitled.

- Favored by Persian and other MiddleEastern ethnicities



G-Wagon

- Favored by MiddleEastern ethnics

- Pretentious folks

- People wanting to project they are ballers

- People who think driving a G-Wagon means they have made it

- Celebs, Rappers, Atheletes

- People concerned with trends and being fashionable



Full-Size pickup

- Conservative leaning

- People compensating

- Bro Dozer douche

- Guys wanting to project a country / rugged persona



Saab

- Teachers

- quirky intellectuals

- Liberals



Import cars modified with aftermarket parts

- young Asian Americans

- Young kids into F & F movies



VW Golf Cabriolet

- Preppy Chicks



VW Beetle

- Hippes

- Free spirits



Buick (SUV an large cars)

- Old Peopl



Donks

- Urban African American dudes and some Hispanics



Lowriders

- Mostly Hispanics and African Americans



Toyota Prius

- Liberals / Enviromentalists



Tesla

- Tech Bros

- Lots of Asian Americans

- College Degree folks in STEM field

- Those with Enviromental concerns



Range Rover

- Country Club set / rich people

- Celebs, Atheletes,





Whay say you Mayberry? Am I reasonably close to accurate or way off?



Lighthearted thread. Not meant to be derisive of anyone's preference.