Australia man killed by a crocodile after falling into river

A 4.9 meter crocodile was shot dead following the incident

Apparently about 3 people die each year by crocodiles in Australia on average. So it's pretty bad luck what happened to him. Some die due to reckless behavior but that was not his case

While in Africa the Nile crocodile kills hundreds of people each year. Estimates goes from 200 to 500 but some says it's more because a lot of deaths go unreported. There are a lot more exposure though
 
How do we know she didn't push him ?
Also I don't understand why they kill the animal in situations like this .
It's not like it walked up in his yard and ate him.
Croc was just being a croc in his home .
 
Pizza Werewolf said:
How do we know she didn't push him ?
Also I don't understand why they kill the animal in situations like this .
It's not like it walked up in his yard and ate him.
Croc was just being a croc in his home .
Because it can change the hunting pattern permanently. We know that from Nile crocodile and from Congo esp etc were crocodiles start focusing on humans with hunting patterns we would never think them capable of. It's important to kill the animals that kill a human. Has nothing to do with revenge.
 
listrahtes said:
Because it can change the hunting pattern permanently. We know that from Nile crocodile and from Congo esp etc were crocodiles start focusing on humans with hunting patterns we would never think them capable of. It's important to kill the animals that kill a human. Has nothing to do with revenge.
Bullshit , did you read the part where they say they kill 3 people a year ?
 
Pizza Werewolf said:
Bullshit , did you read the part where they say they kill 3 people a year ?
You did not really try to understand my post. In countries were there is no population control in that way crocodiles have changed hunting pattern harassing villages frequently killing humans.

Sure it's not as much in Australia as it's much less inhabitated. I don't know about the numbers of kills with Crocs but ISAF for sharks only documents a small number of the real occuring kills .

It doesn't matter if the croc , shark whatever lives in Australia or Africa they are all capable of that and so it's important to prevent this by killing the animal. Same with GW , Tiger Sharks...etc. It's not about what we want to be true because of emotional attachment to animals but the neurophysiological decision making process and it's variable pathways in animals.
 
listrahtes said:
You did not really try to understand my post. In countries were there is no population control in that way crocodiles have changed hunting pattern harassing villages frequently killing humans.

Sure it's not as much in Australia as it's much less inhabitated. I don't know about the numbers of kills with Crocs but ISAF for sharks only documents a small number of the real occuring kills .

It doesn't matter if the croc , shark whatever lives in Australia or Africa they are all capable of that and so it's important to prevent this by killing the animal. Same with GW , Tiger Sharks...etc. It's not about what we want to be true because of emotional attachment to animals but the neurophysiological decision making process and it's variable pathways in animals.
Great well that's not the case here .
 
Pizza Werewolf said:
How do we know she didn't push him ?
Also I don't understand why they kill the animal in situations like this .
It's not like it walked up in his yard and ate him.
Croc was just being a croc in his home .
The argument is that they can grow a taste for humans. I also find a bit unfair for the croc. Australians are usually very cautious about them. I don't think there is a risk for them to become man hunters because that is simply not a reliable food source. With Nile crocodile however they do become man hunters in some cases though because they are in constant contact with humans and see them as a food source

Also, sometimes they kill the wrong croc. I'm sure there is no way to know for certain that they killed the right one. In Philippines they went out to kill a croc that ate a woman and they just target the biggest one they could find in the area but they weren't sure if it was the right one and it was probably not
 
