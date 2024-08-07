Australia man killed by a crocodile after falling into river

Pizza Werewolf said: How do we know she didn't push him ?

Also I don't understand why they kill the animal in situations like this .

It's not like it walked up in his yard and ate him.

Croc was just being a croc in his home . Click to expand...

The argument is that they can grow a taste for humans. I also find a bit unfair for the croc. Australians are usually very cautious about them. I don't think there is a risk for them to become man hunters because that is simply not a reliable food source. With Nile crocodile however they do become man hunters in some cases though because they are in constant contact with humans and see them as a food sourceAlso, sometimes they kill the wrong croc. I'm sure there is no way to know for certain that they killed the right one. In Philippines they went out to kill a croc that ate a woman and they just target the biggest one they could find in the area but they weren't sure if it was the right one and it was probably not