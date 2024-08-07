Australia man killed by a crocodile after falling into river

Dobymick
A 4.9 meter crocodile was shot dead following the incident
Apparently about 3 people die each year by crocodiles in Australia on average. So it's pretty bad luck what happened to him. Some die due to reckless behavior but that was not his case
While in Africa the Nile crocodile kills hundreds of people each year. Estimates goes from 200 to 500 but some says it's more because a lot of deaths go unreported. There are a lot more exposure though