News Atif Oberlton vs Joaquin Berroa -January 17 on DAZN King’s Promotions

Atif Oberlton, 11-0 (9 KOs), is a 26-year-old from the City of Brotherly Love. He fought three times in 2024, knocking out the 22-19-2 Cleotis Pendarvis in two rounds, finishing the 8-1 Juan Francisco Lopez Barajas in one round, and stopping the 8-4 Harry Keenan Cruz Cubano in six rounds.

Oberlton’s first opponent of 2025 is Berroa, 6-0 (4 KOs), a 29-year-old from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.


Light heavyweight prospects Atif Oberlton and Joaquin Berroa meet January 17 on DAZN

A pair of unbeaten light heavyweights, Atif Oberlton and Joaquin Berroa, will face off in the main event of a January 17 show airing on DAZN
