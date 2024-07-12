Economy AT&T Customer data breach exposed nearly every customers phone an email logs for 6 months

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
AT&T Is toast for sure you're talking about almost all
personal data possibly Sherdog posts lol. Made that up but who knows. Trump needs this information to go after people who oppose him ha ha Russian hackers.

"
Hackers stole six months' worth of call and text message records of nearly every AT&T cellular network customer, the company said Friday, a breach that as the potential to reveal sensitive information about millions of Americans.

The company said in an SEC filing that it learned from an internal investigation that in April, hackers "unlawfully accessed and copied AT&T call logs" that were saved on a third-party cloud platform.'
"

"
The data contains records of calls and texts between approximately May 1 and Oct. 31, 2022, and on Jan. 2, 2023.

The content of the calls and messages was not compromised and customers' personal information was not accessed — but the records did include phone numbers. Such information is often called metadata, which is information about communications, and considered highly sensitive especially when collected and analyzed at large scales to reveal patterns and connections between people.

AT&T's wireless network has 127 million devices connected to it, according to the company's 2023 annual report.

"While the data does not include customer names, there are often ways, using publicly available online tools, to find the name associated with a specific telephone number," the company said in its SEC filing."

AT&T says hackers stole records of nearly all cellular customers' calls and texts

The data contains records of calls and texts between approximately May 1 and Oct. 31, 2022, and on Jan. 2, 2023.
This is pretty much normal these days with most corporations & government databases.
Storing logs & customer info on 3rd party cloud providers, yeah, what could possibly go wrong?
This is what happens when you're too cheap to run your own IT.
 
They have so many dick pics in their possession now
 
spamking said:
Great. How can major corporations continue to be so horrible at IT security?
Because they're stupid and cheap. Someone from accounting or marketing made a pitch for cloud computing & storage because it's hip and potentially saves a ton of money & resources on IT. Problem is cloud services are inherently insecure and there's far more ways to compromise them compared to an in-house system.
 
