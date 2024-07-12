PEB
Sunflower in support of Ukraine
AT&T Is toast for sure you're talking about almost all
personal data possibly Sherdog posts lol. Made that up but who knows. Trump needs this information to go after people who oppose him ha ha Russian hackers.
Hackers stole six months' worth of call and text message records of nearly every AT&T cellular network customer, the company said Friday, a breach that as the potential to reveal sensitive information about millions of Americans.
The company said in an SEC filing that it learned from an internal investigation that in April, hackers "unlawfully accessed and copied AT&T call logs" that were saved on a third-party cloud platform.'
"
The data contains records of calls and texts between approximately May 1 and Oct. 31, 2022, and on Jan. 2, 2023.
The content of the calls and messages was not compromised and customers' personal information was not accessed — but the records did include phone numbers. Such information is often called metadata, which is information about communications, and considered highly sensitive especially when collected and analyzed at large scales to reveal patterns and connections between people.
AT&T's wireless network has 127 million devices connected to it, according to the company's 2023 annual report.
"While the data does not include customer names, there are often ways, using publicly available online tools, to find the name associated with a specific telephone number," the company said in its SEC filing."
AT&T says hackers stole records of nearly all cellular customers' calls and texts
The data contains records of calls and texts between approximately May 1 and Oct. 31, 2022, and on Jan. 2, 2023.
