Assemble your white trash garage

So the other day, I traded an ATV for a 2011 ford raptor with the 6.2. It has a little bit of rust so it’s going to a Body Shop to get rockers and cab corners but otherwise, is fine. I’d estimate the value of the ATV I traded for it at around 12-13k.



One of my coworkers told me I am building the white trash dream stable with that and my hellcat and it made me think - what is the true hillbilly / white trash dream garage? I have a 2011 raptor, a 2022 hellcat challanger and a 2002 ram 2500 plus a company truck I drive for work purposes.



What would you guys have in yours?