nope. never liked it even when i was a kid. in Hawaii concerts are almost always magnets for fights. i remember like 15 yrs ago there was a MASSIVE brawl at a Tarrus Riley concert. i'm talking like a +100 dudes just letting it go. there even used to be a video on youtube of some of the chaos. dudes getting slept, waking back up and sitting up only to get slept again by someone running up and soccer kicking them. guys highkick KOing other dude's girlfriends as retaliation, dudes getting slept by sucker punches while they defend themselves from other attackers, guys getting KO'd and falling face first into puddles.



concerts and bars, i would suggest to avoid in Hawaii. festivals are ok because they're bigger, more spread out there's other things to do like get food etc. people bring their kids. but concerts and bars are for men who want to get stupid.