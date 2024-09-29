As a Frenchman I'm glad BSD got exposed for good

We knew he had the ability to put pressure on anybody. We knew he had heart and determination. But he was not quite the technical artist.

Seeing him claiming he had better ground game than Islam made me angry. Seeing him trading with Poirier in the pocket and getting dropped confirmed my fears.

Now he thinks he can give his back to a fighter like Moicano and escape any situation on the ground. He thought he could handle him with his butterfly guard and find an opportunity. Well now he learned the hard way he sometimes needs to play safe.

His lazy kick reminded me Weidman VS Rockhold fight. And now he lost in brutal fashion two fights in a row right after dumping his long time coach and friend Woirin. Let that be a lesson!
 
He lost because of his style and lack of experience not because of his separation with Woirin. I hope he got slapped with a bit of humility and he will realise he has nothing for the guys at the top.
 
Willie said:
He lost because of his style and lack of experience not because of his separation with Woirin. I hope he got slapped with a bit of humility and he will realise he has nothing for the guys at the top.
Yeah well woirin had better things to say than his actual staff. They were just clueless in between the rounds
 
Willie said:
He lost because of his style and lack of experience not because of his separation with Woirin. I hope he got slapped with a bit of humility and he will realise he has nothing for the guys at the top.
Thinking he has nothing for guys at the top is about as terrible mindset as one can have in mma

So lets hope not!
 
I wasn't quite sure what was his style. It seems like he can do a little bit of everything but he isn't elite at any facet of MMA.
 
Yeah, he needs a big ass step back. He should draw inspiration from moicano though. Moicano got knocked out by Aldo, zombie, and Fiziev almost in succession when he was like 29 or 30, then climbed back and has been on his best run now at 35. Many top lightweights have similar stories to that, moicano, hooker, poirier, gaethje, Charles etc etc etc....all got knocked out pretty badly a few times and then climbed back in their 30s. BSD is 28.......

Has BSD taken too much damage to be able to rebound? Maybe. He needs to show serious signs of improvement, and I haven't seen them yet, so I won't hold my breath on him climbing back up to big opportunities. But we will see. It won't be completely shocking if he does considering how many other LW fighters have climbed the rankings after similar set backs at a similar age....I'm just not counting on it anymore.

I'll still watch his fights and hope for the best though.
 
Maybe despite his cheary face, moicano is a beast? People sleep on the guy because he has some losses, but he’s a big, strong, smart fighter.
 
fortheo said:
Yeah, he needs a big ass step back. He should draw inspiration from moicano though. Moicano got knocked out by Aldo, zombie, and Fiziev almost in succession when he was like 29 or 30, then climbed back and has been on his best run now at 35. Many top lightweights have similar stories to that, moicano, hooker, poirier, gaethje, Charles etc etc etc....all got knocked out pretty badly a few times and then climbed back in their 30s. BSD is 28.......

Has BSD taken too much damage to be able to rebound? Maybe. He needs to show serious signs of improvement, and I haven't seen them yet, so I won't hold my breath on him climbing back up to big opportunities. But we will see. It won't be completely shocking if he does considering how many other LW fighters have climbed the rankings after similar set backs at a similar age....I'm just not counting on it anymore.

I'll still watch his fights and hope for the best though.
Yeah guys like moicano and Charles needed to gain experience before climbing the rankings. And they needed a great staff too
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Yeah guys like moicano and Charles needed to gain experience before climbing the rankings. And they needed a great staff too
I knew bsd left woirin, but I didn't know why, nor did I think it was a bad thing because I didn't see as much development in BSD while he was with woirin as I think we should have. BSD was so new to the game that he should have been making rapid noob gains, but he was improving at a snail pace with woirin, which was a bad sign to me.

Which of his current coaches do you have issues with at the moment? From what I understand bsd has many chefs in the kitchen -- Louis mariano Gonzales for boxing, cross trains in bulgaria for wrestling -- and he seems stubbornly loyal to the camp that he was at even before woirin took him under his wing (cyfit with Christophe savoca).
 
Willie said:
He lost because of his style and lack of experience not because of his separation with Woirin. I hope he got slapped with a bit of humility and he will realise he has nothing for the guys at the top.
I don't know about Woirin, but his corner advice last night sounded absolutely awful.
After the 1st round, they had not a single useful advice, just pure panic, and urging him to "get excited".
After the 2nd round, where BSD won it by keeping on the feet, all they were telling him was to wrestle.
 
