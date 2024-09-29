As a Frenchman I'm glad BSD got exposed for good

Hazuki Ryo
We knew he had the ability to put pressure on anybody. We knew he had heart and determination. But he was not quite the technical artist.
Seeing him claiming he had better ground game than Islam made me angry. Seeing him trading with Poirier in the pocket and getting dropped confirmed my fears.
Now he thinks he can give his back to a fighter like Moicano and escape any situation on the ground. He thought he could handle him with his butterfly guard and find an opportunity. Well now he learned the hard way he sometimes needs to play safe.
His lazy kick reminded me Weidman VS Rockhold fight. And now he lost in brutal fashion two fights in a row right after dumping his long time coach and friend Woirin. Let that be a lesson!
