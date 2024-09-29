As a Frenchman I'm glad BSD got exposed for good

Yeah, he needs a big ass step back. He should draw inspiration from moicano though. Moicano got knocked out by Aldo, zombie, and Fiziev almost in succession when he was like 29 or 30, then climbed back and has been on his best run now at 35. Many top lightweights have similar stories to that, moicano, hooker, poirier, gaethje, Charles etc etc etc....all got knocked out pretty badly a few times and then climbed back in their 30s. BSD is 28.......



Has BSD taken too much damage to be able to rebound? Maybe. He needs to show serious signs of improvement, and I haven't seen them yet, so I won't hold my breath on him climbing back up to big opportunities. But we will see. It won't be completely shocking if he does considering how many other LW fighters have climbed the rankings after similar set backs at a similar age....I'm just not counting on it anymore.



I'll still watch his fights and hope for the best though.