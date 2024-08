Let's think of this...



Is a Xenos teeth, jaw, tail or claws strong enough to damage the T800s endo skeleton? I don't think so, they'd flay the flesh off the Terminators but all it would do is make it look cooler...



So the only thing that would cause damage (and im assuming it would based on the acid eating through space ship decking) is the acid blood...a very passive "weapon": meaning the xeno needs to be injured to injure the T800...



...but just injuring a Terminator won't stop them, sure a t800 might decapitate at xeno and get sprayed, maybe even lose some limbs to acid...but it will not stop unless it's completely destroyed, it's cpu is dissolved, or it loses all power...



Meanwhile xenos die like most organisms would, destroy vitals.



Other advantage T800s would have is (artificial) intelligence. After the first Terminator dies tearing a xeno apart, the machines realize they can fashion weapons from their fallen to damage the aliens with less risk to their own bodies...



T800 in a close 29-28 fight



This is assuming xeno blood dissolves the endo skelly if not total domination.



If the T800s have projectile weapons "game over man! Game over!"