Elections Army blasts trump campaign for cemetery photo op.

Digging themselves an even bigger hole after the"suckers and losers" and John McCain horridness.

The guy was doing his job, I don't think the word "gauche" even covers the level of disgrace turning it into a photo op to get some popularity back after the evil things he said.
 
Not a Trump fan... But who is the source for this? It looks like a bunch of people writing stuff without verification.
It is shit like this that divides us. Let's only accept real news from verified source. Op/ Ed needs to step out of the way for the truth.
 
Nothingburger.

Just an attempt to scandalize the fact that Trump was INVITED by the gold star families while nobody from the Biden-Harris debacle was.

So they sent some media flunkie to try to soil what was supposed to be a tribute to the fallen of the disastrous Kamala pull out.

And of course, the woke army has their orders as well and are inserting themselves into an election…which is against the law.

Democrats are shameless.
 
MusclesMarinara said:
Not a Trump fan... But who is the source for this? It looks like a bunch of people writing stuff without verification.
It is shit like this that divides us. Let's only accept real news from verified source. Op/ Ed needs to step out of the way for the truth.
The army. What is your source that it isn't true. Also the trump campaign isn't disputing any of this. Btw this is on video according to the Trump campaign.
 
The guy did a political stunt at the Arlington cemetery and other people are shameless. K.
 
You got anything to back up your claims, or are you just making shit up?
 
Can you get any shittier than this? Really, can it get any lower??

Then knew they could not film there
They did it anyway
They abused an ANC employee that tried to stop them
They then spread lies about said employee
They did it all to make an attack video about Biden/harris and lie about it being a memorial to the personnel that died in the Afghan withdrawal

Now the Army is admonishing them and rightfully so. Think about that for a second….

Trump does not give 2 fucks about the people who died! It’s nothing more then a photo op for him.

Fuck this shit bag and anyone stupid enough to follow him. Disgusting fucks!

Let the mental gymnastics begin Trump nuthuggers!
 
How a cultist twists a story to defend the dear leader. That was a master class. Well done.
 
As you would expect…. Trump nutlicker completely missed the point.

They were specifically told, by Army officials, they could not film and use Arlington for political purpose. They said Fuck the Army and all the other military members at rest in Arlington and filmed anyway.

He was invited and he could attend. Him and his team wanted to turn it into an attack ad which they were specifically told they could not. That’s the problem.
 
