Can you get any shittier than this? Really, can it get any lower??



Then knew they could not film there

They did it anyway

They abused an ANC employee that tried to stop them

They then spread lies about said employee

They did it all to make an attack video about Biden/harris and lie about it being a memorial to the personnel that died in the Afghan withdrawal



Now the Army is admonishing them and rightfully so. Think about that for a second….



Trump does not give 2 fucks about the people who died! It’s nothing more then a photo op for him.



Fuck this shit bag and anyone stupid enough to follow him. Disgusting fucks!



Let the mental gymnastics begin Trump nuthuggers!