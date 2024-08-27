koa pomaikai
Armen previously punched a fan and NSAC wanted an anti-bullying campaign from him to reduce sentence.
His manager, Daniel Rubenstein, released a statement expressing Tsarukyan’s appreciation for the NSAC’s dealings and his commitment to working on the anti-bullying PSA to potentially reduce his suspension.
“Arman appreciates the NSAC’s dealings in this matter and looks forward to working with the UFC and NSAC to produce an anti-bullying PSA to reduce his suspension and compete for a UFC lightweight title before the end of the year,” said Rubenstein.
