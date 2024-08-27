Media Armen doesn’t care about bullying, admits he won’t do anti bullying video unless he’s fighting Islam soon

Armen previously punched a fan and NSAC wanted an anti-bullying campaign from him to reduce sentence.



hudsonreporter.com

Arman Tsarukyan Suspended and Fined for UFC 300 Incident

Get the details on Arman Tsarukyan's suspension and fine for punching a fan at UFC 300. Learn how this impacts his potential title shot later this year.
hudsonreporter.com hudsonreporter.com

His manager, Daniel Rubenstein, released a statement expressing Tsarukyan’s appreciation for the NSAC’s dealings and his commitment to working on the anti-bullying PSA to potentially reduce his suspension.

Arman appreciates the NSAC’s dealings in this matter and looks forward to working with the UFC and NSAC to produce an anti-bullying PSA to reduce his suspension and compete for a UFC lightweight title before the end of the year,” said Rubenstein.

www.mmamania.com

Tsarukyan Expects December Title Shot, Rejects Anti-Bully PSA

The consequences of Islam Makhachev’s hand injury are far-reaching and could result in an interim Lightweight title, but there will be no anti-bullying video from surging contender Arman Tsarukyan.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

 
The NSAC is a complete joke & embarrassment to the sport.

-Did they ask Dana to do an anti-domestic violence video for publicly slapping his wife?

-Did they ask Jon Jones to do an anti-drugs & alcohol video?

-Did they ask Conor to do an anti-adultery video?

-Has the NSAC done an anti-corruption or anti-incompetence video?
 
He knows fight wont happen anytime soon, NSAC should up their game and suspend him for good, lol.
 
