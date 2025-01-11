Arman’s grappling weakness got exposed against Oliviera bad - almost guillotined and mounted in the first minute, almost Darce’d (well-defended but still locked in) in the last.
I mean sure it’s submission wizard Oliviera, but the way he was repeatedly leaving his neck out there was highly suspect.
His athleticism and will are almost unmatched, but he’s technically very wild and sloppy with a lot of his big offensive movements.
Probably one of the only guys who can physically match or even exceed Islam, but he’s a worse wrestler, grappler, and striker.
Epic fight though, he’s probably too tough to finish so his best path to victory is forcing a wild brawl early and surviving to gas Islam and take over late.