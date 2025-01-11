  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media Arman Tsarukyan says Islam looked very bad against Dustin Poirier and that his wrestling and cardio was poor, do you agree?

Sean Chowdhury

Sean Chowdhury

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 30, 2022
Messages
404
Reaction score
1,386


The timestamp is 21:30, I thought Islam's striking looked great in the DP fight but Arman has a point when he says the wrestling and gastank of Islam seemed weaker than you would expect from one of khabib/abdulmanap's guys
 
37386.gif

Praying Islam wins!! :rolleyes::rolleyes: Not a fan^^
 
Yes and No.
Dustin was motivated, it was his last hooray and was training wrestling very intense with Gamrot for entire camp. That's why he performed well. Even performed better than expected but Islam looked off somehow. Still it was only optics - just like in Volk in Islam first fight - despite looking good Islam still won.
 
Arman is a very talented young fighter but I wish he kept his trap shut more.
 
Not really.

On the other hand, Arman's cardio looked very bad against Islam the first time they fought which is the primary reason he lost. He's looked fit as a fiddle ever since though, so I'm comfortable chocking that up to no time for a real fight camp beforehand. His cardio looked great against Gamrot, even in a losing effort.

This is gonna be a damn good one.
 
Cant help but agree. biggest lay up a fighter like Islam can get, a 5:1 favorite still loses 2 rounds

Khabib made that look SO easy and Khabib fought a better Dustin.

Very bad is a stretch imo I had zero faith in Dustin winning and bet on Islam to win under 3.5 Islam really disappointed that night, but I wouldn't say his performance was awful. I don't think Dustin overperformed either.
 
Last edited:
Didn't look bad, just didn't look as great as some fans like to think Islam is. I'm sure Islam fans have some type of excuse for that performance the way they do for every performance of Islam's where he met resistance. First Arman fight, Islam was sick. First volk fight, Islam didn't like Australia time zone and weight cut protocols. Dustin fight, Islam was probably sick again or something according to the fans. Idk.
 
fortheo said:
Islam was probably sick again or something according to the fans. Idk.
Click to expand...
Or maybe he's just human and Beatable.

I actually think it's hilarious that he's p4p number 1 fighter who goes 5 rounds with Dustin who is clearly not in his prime also almost loses to the fw champion and only has a decisive win against him on short notice. I really cannot figure out what it is people see in him that makes them think he's this unstoppable force, he's no khabib that is for certain.

Makes me wonder if it's because how dominance MMA won't do interviews with Ariel? Maybe the media plays extra nice with fighters like Islam and kamaru because if you don't rank him highly, it's no interviews and web clicks for you? I know it's just some stupid fantasy ranking but there are at least 3 fighters should be ranked ahead of him p4p
 
Arman’s grappling weakness got exposed against Oliviera bad - almost guillotined and mounted in the first minute, almost Darce’d (well-defended but still locked in) in the last.

I mean sure it’s submission wizard Oliviera, but the way he was repeatedly leaving his neck out there was highly suspect.

His athleticism and will are almost unmatched, but he’s technically very wild and sloppy with a lot of his big offensive movements.

Probably one of the only guys who can physically match or even exceed Islam, but he’s a worse wrestler, grappler, and striker.

Epic fight though, he’s probably too tough to finish so his best path to victory is forcing a wild brawl early and surviving to gas Islam and take over late.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

