fortheo said: Islam was probably sick again or something according to the fans. Idk. Click to expand...

Or maybe he's just human and Beatable.I actually think it's hilarious that he's p4p number 1 fighter who goes 5 rounds with Dustin who is clearly not in his prime also almost loses to the fw champion and only has a decisive win against him on short notice. I really cannot figure out what it is people see in him that makes them think he's this unstoppable force, he's no khabib that is for certain.Makes me wonder if it's because how dominance MMA won't do interviews with Ariel? Maybe the media plays extra nice with fighters like Islam and kamaru because if you don't rank him highly, it's no interviews and web clicks for you? I know it's just some stupid fantasy ranking but there are at least 3 fighters should be ranked ahead of him p4p