A fiery Tsarukyan woke up this morning. Do you agree with him?"Yea [Islam is] definitely overhyped. They think they're unbeatable... Islam thinks no one can beat him but definitely I can do that...When Islam came to the weigh-ins, everybody [was] booing. He wanted to fight in New York but after this fight I think he wants to go to Abu Dhabi because New York doesn't like him...I'm gonna [beat] him by KO. No doubt.""I need to react. To say that we are from a different culture and such things should not be told to us.It's good for Islam that he is not a very quick-tempered person. If it was me or someone else, our hand would definitely have reached the target."