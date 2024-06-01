Media Arman on Makhachev "Overhyped" and says he would have hit Poirier if he called him MotherF*cker

Joinho10

Joinho10

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 6, 2020
Messages
3,497
Reaction score
7,623
A fiery Tsarukyan woke up this morning. Do you agree with him?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1797008448963461623
"Yea [Islam is] definitely overhyped. They think they're unbeatable... Islam thinks no one can beat him but definitely I can do that...When Islam came to the weigh-ins, everybody [was] booing. He wanted to fight in New York but after this fight I think he wants to go to Abu Dhabi because New York doesn't like him...I'm gonna [beat] him by KO. No doubt."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1797021866898420026

"I need to react. To say that we are from a different culture and such things should not be told to us.It's good for Islam that he is not a very quick-tempered person. If it was me or someone else, our hand would definitely have reached the target."
 
Joinho10 said:
Poirier is his teammate too lol thats what shocked me the most about this. Some awkward training sessions are upcoming
Click to expand...
They represent the same team, but both have told that they don’t train together. I guess nothing changes.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
They represent the same team, but both have told that they don’t train together. I guess nothing changes.
Click to expand...
When did that stop? I remember Poirier bringing in Tsarukyan for the Khabib fight and him sticking around ATT.
 
Joinho10 said:
When did that stop? I remember Poirier bringing in Tsarukyan for the Khabib fight and him sticking around ATT.
Click to expand...
I don’t know exactly. Arman said he trained a couple of times with Dustin but that’s long ago. I think they have different coaches in the team and Dustin trains in a different city. It seems to be a bit complicated setup.
 
So he would've punched Dustin, gotten suspended, and lose out on a big payday. Good for him?

Hope he keeps it together for his upcoming disciplinary hearing.
 
Joinho10 said:
When did that stop? I remember Poirier bringing in Tsarukyan for the Khabib fight and him sticking around ATT.
Click to expand...

Arman seems to be kind of the black sheep of ATT. People train with him, but because the coaches ask them too. In general there seems to be like highschool friend groups there, and I have no idea which group Arman is in, because Moicano, dawson, poirier, and gamrot aren't really tight with arman, but they will train with him when the coaches ask.

That's my impression from listening to far too many interviews of these guys.
 
I don't know who is more of a real-life d-bag is between Arman and Poirier. Poirier seems to have this hella fake, nice guy persona that he puts on, but Arman doesn't seem to give a fudge.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Arman Tsarukyan Believes Boxing Dustin Poirier Could Be Dangerous for Islam Makhachev
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
icerealm
I

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,354
Messages
55,622,890
Members
174,858
Latest member
Lucl

Share this page

Back
Top