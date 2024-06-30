  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Arlovski's career resurrection and sustainment was miraculous

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
4,112
Reaction score
9,676
He got knocked out or tko'd 7 times while compiling a not so special record of 15-9 record during the first stretch of his career.

Most people here were calling him a glass chin and people were saying he was done as a fighter and should retire.

After those calls for retirement where he had lost 3 out the last 4 by KO or TKO, he ended up going 10-1-1 to completely resurrect his career.

This winning streak allowed him the runway necessary to get back into the UFC and stick around.

Of course he had a bit of favoritism with Dana White because of his look and popularity but the way he extended his career an extra 14 years after people were saying he was done is nothing short of miraculous.

Bravo.

WAR ARLOVSKI
 
Greg Jackson took him on when everyone thought he was completely done and after that he got back on track again
 
usernamee said:
Greg Jackson took him on when everyone thought he was completely done and after that he got back on track again
Click to expand...

I know people hated on him because he's not exciting but man the way he was able to avoid major damage after all the careless mistakes he made in the past is amazing.

It kind of reminds me of Wand and how he had to become a bit more measured with his fighting style (not as much) after sustaining life changing KO's. I can appreciate that evolution.
 
His hard work paid off. Dana and the UFC have been paying him very well to fight lower ranked opponents for the last several years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

