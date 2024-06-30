Arlovski's career resurrection and sustainment was miraculous

He got knocked out or tko'd 7 times while compiling a not so special record of 15-9 record during the first stretch of his career.



Most people here were calling him a glass chin and people were saying he was done as a fighter and should retire.



After those calls for retirement where he had lost 3 out the last 4 by KO or TKO, he ended up going 10-1-1 to completely resurrect his career.



This winning streak allowed him the runway necessary to get back into the UFC and stick around.



Of course he had a bit of favoritism with Dana White because of his look and popularity but the way he extended his career an extra 14 years after people were saying he was done is nothing short of miraculous.



Bravo.



WAR ARLOVSKI