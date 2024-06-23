  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Opinion Arizona requires proof of citizenship for state, but not federal elections

I mean we already knew the point of mass migration and loosening election security was to import more dem voters and making it more difficult or impossible to catch. We just have the law on the books that you have to be a citizen to vote, but remove the enforcement mechanisms, because illegals have already respected immigration laws, so surely they'll respect the voting laws too. It's like a bar announcing sending flyers to a high school announcing that they don't check ID, then declaring there is no evidence they serve underage kids, and saying any accusation is "baseless".




A person who submits valid proof of citizenship with his or her voter registration form (regardless of the type of form submitted) is entitled to vote in all federal, state, county and local elections in which he or she is eligible. The voter registration form otherwise must be sufficiently complete.


A person is not required to submit proof of citizenship with the voter registration form, but failure to do so means the person will only be eligible to vote in federal elections (known as being a "federal only" voter). A "federal only" voter will become eligible to vote a "full ballot" in all federal, state, county and local elections if he or she later provides valid proof of citizenship to the appropriate County Recorder's office.
 
Musk is not a political animal, yet in the last year or two he's Gung Ho for Trump. Gee...wonder why? He's picking on Don's deficiencies...just like every other power hungry amoral power broker in the world. Trump is a mark.

Elon's motivations for fellating Trump aside, one side benefits from less people voting, that would be the Republican side. The amount of voter fraud, by legal and illegal voters, is not statistically relevant to election outcomes...and the fraud that is found, nevermind the outright attempt to overturn the result of an election based on objective lies, is usually by right wing Trump supporters.
 
This is it! Reinstall Convicted Felon Trump and give Hazy Filter Lake the win. We cracked it!
 
andnowweknow said:
Musk is not a political animal, yet in the last year or two he's Gung Ho for Trump. Gee...wonder why? He's picking on Don's deficiencies...just like every other power hungry amoral power broker in the world. Trump is a mark.

Elon's motivations for fellating Trump aside, one side benefits from only citizens voting, that would be the Republican side. The amount of voter fraud, by legal and illegal voters, is not statistically relevant to election outcomes...and the fraud that is found, nevermind the outright attempt to overturn the result of an election based on objective lies, is usually by right wing Trump supporters.
Click to expand...
FTFY
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,130
Messages
55,740,037
Members
174,916
Latest member
Mr. Rat

Share this page

Back
Top