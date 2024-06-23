Your Account
How is that possible ,whats the logic
FTFYMusk is not a political animal, yet in the last year or two he's Gung Ho for Trump. Gee...wonder why? He's picking on Don's deficiencies...just like every other power hungry amoral power broker in the world. Trump is a mark.
Elon's motivations for fellating Trump aside, one side benefits from only citizens voting, that would be the Republican side. The amount of voter fraud, by legal and illegal voters, is not statistically relevant to election outcomes...and the fraud that is found, nevermind the outright attempt to overturn the result of an election based on objective lies, is usually by right wing Trump supporters.