News Ariel leaving MMAfighting and the MMA Hour

Also ending his Spotify show, says he recieved good offers from Vox and Spotify but has something much more exciting for him and couldn't continue with those shows if he took the other opportunity.

Doesn’t mention if his next move will be MMA related, will be announcing it in the coming weeks, before Labor Day.

Really gutted, this was pretty much the only MMA show I listened too, hopefully he will remain in MMA and doesn't go to fucking Netflix or Amazon or some shit like that.

Bring on the hate parade sherdogers!
 
I don't know why but something told me when I saw him doing Olympic coverage that there was something in the works. That maybe he was tired of being "pigeonholed" as just an MMA journalist and wanted to have a broader presence, covering more sports. Sad if it it's true, we need more MMA journalists who are not afraid to call out Dana and the UFC on their lies and baloney.
 
Is he gonna cry… Come on, your kids are going to see that (again).
 
Pechan said:
God I would bend the knee so fucking fast for some saudi money.
The vast majority of people would. The only people who don't are already rich beyond belief.

Maybe some REALLY principled people are out there who would say no. Maybe. I'm with the Million Dollar Man on this one. EVERYBODY'S GOT A PRICE.
 
guessing he'll just do his own thing. Didnt he just announce arielhelwani.com or something not long ago? Maybe he'll do his own setup and shows and podcasts and hire others etc. Rather than work for mmafighting be his own company.

Thats just a guess but if he's staying in the mma space that probably his only option. That also frees him up to do other stuff for DAZN, the Jake Paul shit, doing Olympics or something for basketball etc.
 
Yea definitely a bummer. I've been listening to TMMAH for years.

I'd highly recommend MMA Fighting if you're looking for an alternate podcast. They basically do a pre fight/predictions show, betting show, reaction show, and "on to the next" show for every single event. NY Rick is a regular guest host, but Mike Heck and Jed Mishew are far more entertaining. I listen to every episode, even if it's a shitty fight night that I'm not watching.

I've tried Morning combat, Anik and Florian, You're Welcome (Uncle Chael), etc. but the aforementioned are the only two that I can listen to with any regularity.
 
