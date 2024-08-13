



Also ending his Spotify show, says he recieved good offers from Vox and Spotify but has something much more exciting for him and couldn't continue with those shows if he took the other opportunity.



Doesn’t mention if his next move will be MMA related, will be announcing it in the coming weeks, before Labor Day.



Really gutted, this was pretty much the only MMA show I listened too, hopefully he will remain in MMA and doesn't go to fucking Netflix or Amazon or some shit like that.



Bring on the hate parade sherdogers!