Ariel Helwani, Yahoo news, So Dana, how is the Sphere event coming along? How many tickets have been sold? Is it profitable? Why isnt Dan Ige featured on the card? He was promised a spot when he came in on hours notice against Diego Lopes.Also can you go into more detail about the current PED testing protocols with the departure of USADA? What are the similarities, what are the differences?Oh and can you give us details on why Ankalaev was not given the title shot and instead it was given to a man who was suspended for PED violation?