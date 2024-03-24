I'm trying to make sense of Ari Aster and the direction of his movies.



His first full feature was Hereditary. Awesome movie, one of the best horror movies ever IMO.



Second movie was Midsommar. Also really good, original, and well done.



Third movie... Beau is Afraid. What in the F was that. Easily the strangest movie I've ever seen, and not in a good way. Anyone who rates this movie highly should be put on a watch list.



His next movie comes out next month... and it's called Sasquatch Sunset. He's not the director, but is the executive producer. I'm going to let this trailer speak for itself:

