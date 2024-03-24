Movies Ari Aster.. Sasquatch Sunset

I'm trying to make sense of Ari Aster and the direction of his movies.

His first full feature was Hereditary. Awesome movie, one of the best horror movies ever IMO.

Second movie was Midsommar. Also really good, original, and well done.

Third movie... Beau is Afraid. What in the F was that. Easily the strangest movie I've ever seen, and not in a good way. Anyone who rates this movie highly should be put on a watch list.

His next movie comes out next month... and it's called Sasquatch Sunset. He's not the director, but is the executive producer. I'm going to let this trailer speak for itself:
 
B_2WCVmWYAAWDzg.jpg
 
Apparently his next film as director is a western with Joaquin, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Austin Butler. Interested in that. I'm a fan of the genre and you see so few examples of it this day, so when a talented filmmaker takes it on, it's worth noting. Could be interesting, too. Is it some revisionist western with his own idiosyncratic bend or is it a more conventional film for him.
 
