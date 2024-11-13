  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International Argentinas President curbs inflation.

Inflation?

javier-milei-afuera.gif
 
Well, inflation is only one thing.... I went there last time in March when the inflation was already going down and Argentina was in the worst condition Ive ever seen it!

Everywhere poor people, way more than in 2019-2021 when I lived there and also more than 2022 when I visited multiple times.

Now in March you could not walk into a supermarket or bank without having people sitting and begging at the entrance. Also way less police presence than I was used too! And I saw that not only in BA, but also Concordia and Mar del Plata, everywhere the same.
 
That's sad to hear.

Everything comes at a cost.

Follow this example and tent cities will become tent states.
 
This shit happened in Brazil in the 90's, i lived it. We had double to triple digit inflation a year till we got our "Milei". It was growing pains that made our currency stable, until we got someone that thought printing money solved everything and here we're going again
 
I visited Argentina a few months ago. Yes, he’s battling inflation but the cost of living skyrocketed. I understand that’s what it takes, but many are struggling. I changed $100 and barely made it through the day. Back in 2018 you could eat at Don Julio and get wasted in some local boliche until 5 am with 60 bucks. Not the case anymore. I can only imagine how many locals try to survive.

Love Argentina and I hope they make it.
 
Dude where did you exchange your muney!?!? I hope not at a bank because then I would understand why you couldnt last a day... but if you changed at one of the exchange offices you would have gotten like 130.000ARS, and with that you can be more than a day (if you go to normal places).

For example, in March I paid like 15.000ARS for a Bife de Chorizo in the best restaurants in Concordia, this are like 12USD... Sure, 2021 I paid like 6USD but still most stuff is very affordable for foreigners when you arrive with USD or EUR and exchange them in one of the many exchange offices!

EDIT: Just checked my Argentina notes, I spend exactly 100EUR per Day, which included (for 2 persons) all food and beverages (and we ate like 75% at restaurants, including some good ones like Sarasa Negro in Mar del Plata, or Happening in Puerto Madero), gas for the rent a car as well as the highway toll, entrances to museums, shopping for souvenirs like soccer dresses for the kids of my friends, gaucho belts for me, typical argentinian food and sweets, etc.. So, I was not economical in any way.
 
You guys use 3 decimal places for money?

What kind of fucked up mad world is this shit? 3 decimal places for currency...

<28>
 
Dude, if you chose currency in the accounting number formate on Excel its also with 3 decimal places!
 
Oh no, no bank lol. Banks in latin america ( at least countries I’ve visited) will screw you big time. There was this exchange house in palermo soho ( a few blocks from my hotel). $1 us dollar=1300 argentinan pesos or close to that. That was the highest I could get. Crazy thing is that it was one price at 10 am and another price at 4pm lol.

It was me and teh wife. Good lunch for 2 ( steak or pasta) $60. Hotel provided breakfast so I saved money on that. A few ubers here and there, tickets for zoo, recoleta cementery or any other place to visit, a snack here and there and voila… money gone lol. Had to change another $100 for dinner (steakhouse).

That’s me of course, I’ve seen backpackers having an empanada for lunch and using public transportation. That will be much cheaper.
 
Yes, the dollar blue changes often but its hard to predict when its best to exchange.

Understand, Palermo Soho and a combo of the 2 of you incl food and also uber etc... yes. that makes sense then. I thought you talk about being alone and only eating and drinking and still need more than 100USD per day.
 
Yeah, but hey.. I had a blast and still much cheaper than big cities in UK, Usa, Canada and many parts of Europe.

Southeast asia remains my favorite place nowadays.
 
I don't believe any numbers coming from the Milei government but firing a bunch of public servants is always good.
 
True that! I would fly twice a year to Argentina if it wasnt for the flights.... While I lived there in 2019-2021 you could find good flights for like 500EUR (round way) but nowadays somehow acceptable flights incl. luggage I need (always take my fishing stuff) are like 1200EUR cheapest and for the most attractive times of the year like christmas or summer more like 1500EUR per person...
 
