Dude where did you exchange your muney!?!? I hope not at a bank because then I would understand why you couldnt last a day... but if you changed at one of the exchange offices you would have gotten like 130.000ARS, and with that you can be more than a day (if you go to normal places).



For example, in March I paid like 15.000ARS for a Bife de Chorizo in the best restaurants in Concordia, this are like 12USD... Sure, 2021 I paid like 6USD but still most stuff is very affordable for foreigners when you arrive with USD or EUR and exchange them in one of the many exchange offices!



EDIT: Just checked my Argentina notes, I spend exactly 100EUR per Day, which included (for 2 persons) all food and beverages (and we ate like 75% at restaurants, including some good ones like Sarasa Negro in Mar del Plata, or Happening in Puerto Madero), gas for the rent a car as well as the highway toll, entrances to museums, shopping for souvenirs like soccer dresses for the kids of my friends, gaucho belts for me, typical argentinian food and sweets, etc.. So, I was not economical in any way.