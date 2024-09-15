Your Account said: If you're married, are your fingers free from rings or not ? Click to expand...

Sort of. While I don't have an actual ring I do have a tattoo that I obviously can't take off. Total nerd shit. Wife and my names in elvish. Looks like the one ring to rule them all.This works better for me I would take my band off and lose it or just never wear it again and this way I dont gotta worry bout that.