Relationship Are you wearing a wedding ring?

@Silver
Jan 26, 2015
12,336
6,408
If you're married, are your fingers free from rings or not ?
 
Nope.

A few reasons...

1. I got fatter and it doesn't fit.
2. I started getting a rash under it.
3. I may or may not have hit people a couple of times and had to get it off before the fingers swelled up too much.
 
I got one of those silcone rings for Christmas. Now i wear it in place of my Titanium Band.
 
It's a bit small for me and I don't love jewellery. I should get it resized. I'm just lazy.
My wife lost hers though so I'm doing alright
 
I rarely did when I was married and it did put a small strain on my marriage.

My full time job didn't allow rings and I dislike jewelry anyways so I was fine with it. I didn't see the point in wearing it around the house leisurely so I would only wear the ring when we went out on a date.
 
I usually don’t at work. I’m afraid the ring will get damaged or tarnished.
 
Sort of. While I don't have an actual ring I do have a tattoo that I obviously can't take off. Total nerd shit. Wife and my names in elvish. Looks like the one ring to rule them all.

This works better for me I would take my band off and lose it or just never wear it again and this way I dont gotta worry bout that.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
I only take my ring off when I’m in the shower, otherwise the flakes from the bar of soap get stuck in it. Other than that I wear my wedding band 24/7.

Nope. Most of the places I worked at had bans on rings & other jewellery for safety reasons so I never got into the habit of wearing one. Generally speaking, I only wear my ring when we're out for dinner, concerts, or other social events with family & friends, if I'm just grocery shopping or something like that the ring stays at home.
 
