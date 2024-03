Takes_Two_To_Tango said:







Just curious to see what the numbers will be like. I personally don't care if he doesn't fight again, he's virtually retired to me. Click to expand...

Not really, he is 41 and hasn't been active for many years, and his last fight he was knocked out cold. Dude's a legend, and I would hate to see Jones put a vicious, unnecessary beating on him. Let him enjoy retirement with his family or continue to save lives as a firefighter.Also putting Stipe vs Jones off the table means Jones vs Aspinall becomes more likely, even though i think Jones won't fight Aspinall at this point