Alphaboy
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2015
- Messages
- 25,606
- Reaction score
- 27,223
Everyone's the good guy in their own stories, even cruel people justify their actions somehow. Trying to be impartial, do you think you are a good person? If so, why?
I would easily say that I am. I'm never really mean to people, I'm pretty honest most of the time, I help strangers, I'm kind to weirdos/outcasts who most people brush off. If I realize I was a dick, I usually apologize.
Hell, I even call those "how's my driving" hotlines to give the driver a shoutout.
What about you?
I would easily say that I am. I'm never really mean to people, I'm pretty honest most of the time, I help strangers, I'm kind to weirdos/outcasts who most people brush off. If I realize I was a dick, I usually apologize.
Hell, I even call those "how's my driving" hotlines to give the driver a shoutout.
What about you?