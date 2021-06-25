  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Social Are you honestly a good person?

Alphaboy

Alphaboy

Banned
Banned
Joined
Mar 15, 2015
Messages
25,606
Reaction score
27,223
Everyone's the good guy in their own stories, even cruel people justify their actions somehow. Trying to be impartial, do you think you are a good person? If so, why?

I would easily say that I am. I'm never really mean to people, I'm pretty honest most of the time, I help strangers, I'm kind to weirdos/outcasts who most people brush off. If I realize I was a dick, I usually apologize.

Hell, I even call those "how's my driving" hotlines to give the driver a shoutout.

Jf9Qb7E.png


What about you?
 
i care far more for earth and my family than anything else.
 
Fedorgasm said:
When I do good deeds I often wonder if I did it just because it makes me feel good about myself, thus turning my good deed into an act of selfishness.


There are some who believe that there is no such thing as altruism.

I took a bullet for Bob because it would make ME less sad to see him die.

To me it becomes one of those philosophical debates that has no argument and no end. I personally don't think it makes you any less of a good person because you feel good about doing good. If anything, it's better than someone who just fed the homeless and felt absolutely nothing.

Just my $0.02, anyway.
 
Alphaboy said:
Everyone's the good guy in their own stories, even cruel people justify their actions somehow. Trying to be impartial, do you think you are a good person? If so, why?

I would easily say that I am. I'm never really mean to people, I'm pretty honest most of the time, I help strangers, I'm kind to weirdos/outcasts who most people brush off. If I realize I was a dick, I usually apologize.

Hell, I even call those "how's my driving" hotlines to give the driver a shoutout.

Jf9Qb7E.png


What about you?

I really thought I was but now you’ve got me questioning because I’m not sure I’m as good as you.

Asshole.
HulkOnViagra said:
Depends on who you ask...but imo no I am not

You know it doesn’t depend on who you ask.
 
No. Honestly I'm better than I used to be but there's not enough time left to make up for my actions as a younger man. Tip the scales in my favor, so to speak. Thank shit there's no God or heaven or any of that muck.

AggressiveInsecureGrayfox-size_restricted.gif
 
Kaybee said:
I'm probably pretty neutral. Not really the type of person to go the extra mile for others in most occasions and pretty selfish about my free time. But I think most people are same, at least in America


damn, @Sonny Qc BTFO


Yea, I think it's a bell curve. Absolute dicks on one end of the spectrum, Mr. Rogers of the world on the other end, and what you described in the center.
 
I can be mean with words.
 
