Fedorgasm said: When I do good deeds I often wonder if I did it just because it makes me feel good about myself, thus turning my good deed into an act of selfishness. Click to expand...

ME

There are some who believe that there is no such thing as altruism.To me it becomes one of those philosophical debates that has no argument and no end. I personally don't think it makes you any less of a good person because you feel good about doing good. If anything, it's better than someone who just fed the homeless and felt absolutely nothing.Just my $0.02, anyway.