Are you for or against interim title fights?

I personally feel like they should be used rarely. Only when you have a champion that will be out for an extended period of time to be the acting champion in their absence. That does mean defending it. If the champion will be back before a defense would materialize then an interim belt is unnecessary. A perfect example of an interim title being used correctly was Renan Barao when Cruz was out for an extended period. That made sense to keep the division moving.



I don’t agree with using them for glorified #1 contender. It makes the belts have less value in my eyes. I don’t think it makes things more exciting, nobody sees them as a real belt vast majority of the time.