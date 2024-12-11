Are you excited to see Khamzat as champ knowing he'll likely continue to be a 1 fight a year fighter?

Book him more Abu Dhabi fights in a year lol. I just want to see the guy fight. He's awesome to watch. Once a year or not.
 
DDP as champion is better for the division. Khamzat would be much more inactive and restrictive in terms of locations. Not really his fault but it is what it is.
 
Threads like this are just hurtful!
Lets just not talk about it instead and hope for something good!
It is what it is.
 
Khamzat is crazy and won't stop getting injured. Not saying it's his fault.

So I guess ideally he wouldn't hold up the division, if he were champ.
 
I still get excited to see Khamzat fight but yeah it kind of became obvious a couple years ago he's not going to be this super active type of fighter. That's probably because of reasons partially out of his control at this point.

It should be noted though that DDP is not exactly an easy fight per se. Another note is that Khamzat actually needs to not die off because of a weak immune system and make it to the cage to actually win a belt. So whether Khamzat will become a champion remains to be seen.
 
Why bother? He becomes champ, doesn't fight, the UFC makes another interim belt. He fights that person, beats them doesn't fight again, so another interim champ.... Terrible. If he can't fight at least twice a year no shot at the belt.
 
I dont think he'll ever get a titleshot. He can fight in one region of the fucking world for crying out loud. Until UFC does some fucking regional champion type shit, he's not getting a sniff.
 
I suggest the UFC rule that each belt MUST be challenged within 6 months. If the Champ can't fight within 6 months after receiving or retaining the belt, it is forfeited. Things keep moving, and those who can not keep up, can set on the sidelines until they are ready to get back into the fray. Survival of the fittest, more opportunities, more challenges, less, whining, less stalling, less squating, less waiting. Same rules apply to all, no favorites of the UFC or the fanatics.
 
I suggest the UFC rule that each belt MUST be challenged within 6 months. If the Champ can't fight within 6 months after receiving or retaining the belt, it is forfeited. Things keep moving, and those who can not keep up, can set on the sidelines until they are ready to get back into the fray. Survival of the fittest, more opportunities, more challenges, less, whining, less stalling, less squating, less waiting. Same rules apply to all, no favorites of the UFC or the fanatics.
never in a million years but a man can dream. I think every 8 months would be more reasonable.
 
I suggest the UFC rule that each belt MUST be challenged within 6 months. If the Champ can't fight within 6 months after receiving or retaining the belt, it is forfeited. Things keep moving, and those who can not keep up, can set on the sidelines until they are ready to get back into the fray. Survival of the fittest, more opportunities, more challenges, less, whining, less stalling, less squating, less waiting. Same rules apply to all, no favorites of the UFC or the fanatics.
Not gonna happen. UFC has 8 male champions, and that's not even going into the 3 womens champs and the BMF belt. They rarely ever put two legit male title fights on a PPV that's not an Interim and ideally UFC wants to spread out their title fights so everybody fights at something of an equal frequency if they can help that. 6-8 months is a normal time frame for male champs to defend their titles.

Yes I know UFC 311 is an outlier, mostly because Umar and Islam are super close and train with each other is why they did that. I suppose it's just more convenient for Team Eagle.
 
I agree, 6 months is pushing it, I would settle for 8 or even 9, just as long as we know there is a limit.
 
1: I don't see Khamzat getting through DDP
2: He's too unreliable for me to keep interested in
 
His inactivity is the one thing I don't like about him.

No excuses.

When Tank Abbott faced obstacles he just moved the fight to someone's back yard.

Fighters fight
 
