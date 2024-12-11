Are you excited to see Khamzat as champ knowing he'll likely continue to be a 1 fight a year fighter?

blunttruth said: I suggest the UFC rule that each belt MUST be challenged within 6 months. If the Champ can't fight within 6 months after receiving or retaining the belt, it is forfeited. Things keep moving, and those who can not keep up, can set on the sidelines until they are ready to get back into the fray. Survival of the fittest, more opportunities, more challenges, less, whining, less stalling, less squating, less waiting. Same rules apply to all, no favorites of the UFC or the fanatics. Click to expand...

Not gonna happen. UFC has 8 male champions, and that's not even going into the 3 womens champs and the BMF belt. They rarely ever put two legit male title fights on a PPV that's not an Interim and ideally UFC wants to spread out their title fights so everybody fights at something of an equal frequency if they can help that. 6-8 months is a normal time frame for male champs to defend their titles.Yes I know UFC 311 is an outlier, mostly because Umar and Islam are super close and train with each other is why they did that. I suppose it's just more convenient for Team Eagle.