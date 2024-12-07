Very good judge of character.



My 16 year old niece had a new boyfriend that played football, sang in the choir, and was the son of a local pastor. He looked like a 220-pound boy band member from the late 90s. Within two months my niece thought she was in love with him, and everybody in my family seemed to love they were together. On paper he was the theoretical perfect boyfriend.



After a few days of hanging out with him separately from her, there was a distinct change of character for him whenever she wasn't around.

Something seemed off with the kid, even besides that.

Couldn't put my finger on it.



My niece is popular in high school, but this boyfriend was VERY popular.

I got the feeling if they'd break up he'd be dating someone else within a week.



I'm just her uncle, but closer to a friend, and I'm not the type to say I should approve of who they're dating. But I did subtly indicate she should keep an eye on him.



And, as it turned out, I was more correct than I realized. He caught him talking with other girls... intimately... and apparently he was playing her the entire time they were dating.



She outright said to me "You were right about him." I replied "Live and learn, kid. Live and learn."





Edit - Would like to add, I liked only one boyfriend my sister had, and that was when she was in high school. Really didn't like any of her boyfriends throughout her 20s, and I always hung out with them for hours multiple times before I came to a final opinion.

Then I met her first boyfriend in her 30s, and he won me over within ten minutes of meeting him. They got married and have been together for 15 years now.