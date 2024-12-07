fingercuffs
No cliffs
Bloke I worked with, when he started at the company I worked for I knew him because I stole a deal off him when he worked for another company so we had immediate banter.
We got on so well, used to go out for lunch, drinks after work, met his girlfriend, job's a good'm.
He gets fired, we stay in touch having the odd beer every now and again. Then there's an issue with him and a court case where he apparently threw GF into a window during some WTF kebab fight. Me being me immediately wrote him a professional character reference and that it was obviously a tussle that got out of hand.
There's a new Brit cop character on a soap I watch with his surname so I thought I hadn't thought about him in a while so had a Google, and holy shit he nearly murdered her way after the case where I wrote him a character reference.
He got away with it as well, her injuries were off the hook terrible to the point of a ton of metal in her collarbone and it went to The Old Bailey so considering second domestic violence guilty case how is he not inside?
Last edited: