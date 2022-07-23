Are there Indian Gangs in U.S?

I am noticing another rise of Indo-Canadian gang generation. Its like Bindy Johal is working from the beyond. Its strange, its everywhere in Canada but I do not hear Indian gangs in U.S.



Bindy was a bad character. Going to clubs, starting trouble, bouncers too scared to do anything. He would go around punching people for no reason and habit of calling people bums and make fun of working class as people who are living the bum life.
 
This wannabe vato is apparently Pakistani. That’s all I got.

 
American Indian or from India?
The 'Native Mob' is a Native American street gang. It is one of the largest and most violent Native American gangs in the U.S. and is notoriously active in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. The gang was created in the 1990s and is estimated to have around 1,500 members.
 
I am noticing another rise of Indo-Canadian gang generation. Its like Bindy Johal is working from the beyond. Its strange, its everywhere in Canada but I do not hear Indian gangs in U.S.



Bindy was a bad character. Going to clubs, starting trouble, bouncers too scared to do anything. He would go around punching people for no reason and habit of calling people bums and make fun of working class as people who are living the bum life.
It's a lot harder to immigrate to the US, so you generally don't get people from that demo who are inclined to join gangs. Indian Americans have the highest household income out of any ethnic group in the US.

It's like the distinction between Turks in Germany and Turks in the US. A lot of German Turks are part of the underclass. Turkish people in the US are one of the most affluent groups.
 
It's a lot harder to immigrate the US, so you generally don't get people from that demo who are inclined to join gangs. Indian Americans have the highest household income out of any ethnic group in the US.

It's like the distinction between Turks in Germany and Turks in the US. A lot of German Turks are part of the underclass. Turkish people in the US are one of the most affluent groups.
I don’t think I’ve ever met a Turk here in the US. They must be hiding from the Greeks and Armenians.
 
Indian bros are different in America. We don't get the Sikh variety as much. We get the smaller guys who wear polo collared shirts to the gym. No problem with them. They make the videos that help all STEM students all over the world.
 
Lol at Indian gangs in the US.
Laughing at all gangs in the US, to include these idiots:
Hells-Angels-MC-members.jpg

The 'Hells Angels' were formed after WWII by U.S. Army aviators. It was a motorcycle club (MC) for riders to ride together and have fun. Not the 'shit' it has turned into these days with crime and drug trafficking. These guys have a low IQ, no education, no money, and a life of crime. Most will end up dead before they reach 50 or in prison for life. Those stupid leather jackets and tattoos never made anyone tough - just stupid. They don't fight anymore; they all carry guns. The life of many 'dumb-fucks' here in America.
 
Laughing at all gangs in the US, to include these idiots:
Hells-Angels-MC-members.jpg

The 'Hells Angels' were formed after WWII by U.S. Army aviators. It was a motorcycle club (MC) for riders to ride together and have fun. Not the 'shit' it has turned into these days with crime and drug trafficking. These guys have a low IQ, no education, no money, and a life of crime. Most will end up dead before they reach 50 or in prison for life. Those stupid leather jackets and tattoos never made anyone tough - just stupid. They don't fight anymore; they all carry guns. The life of many 'dumb-fucks' here in America.
I always thought motorcycle club gangs are teh ghey. They kiss their homies in the mouth.
 
American Indian or from India?
The 'Native Mob' is a Native American street gang. It is one of the largest and most violent Native American gangs in the U.S. and is notoriously active in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. The gang was created in the 1990s and is estimated to have around 1,500 members.
From India or I guess East Indians.
 
