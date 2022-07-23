Are there Indian Gangs in U.S?

Ogata
I am noticing another rise of Indo-Canadian gang generation. Its like Bindy Johal is working from the beyond. Its strange, its everywhere in Canada but I do not hear Indian gangs in U.S.
Bindy was a bad character. Going to clubs, starting trouble, bouncers too scared to do anything. He would go around punching people for no reason and habit of calling people bums and make fun of working class as people who are living the bum life.
