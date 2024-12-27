Are there any UFC fighters who got throttled or destroyed and you still wonder/concerned about? Anybody know how they’re doing?

BluntForceTrama
Sometimes fights end badly for certain individuals…. Sometimes the damage is done over time like Gray Maynard…..sometimes the damage can be like immediate, critical injuries (ones where the person isn’t the same afterwards)
Heres the one guy I think about from time to time…..I don’t remember seeing him after this one…..Any others ?
BTW Earth is like Infinity and zero defeats
