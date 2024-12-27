Are there any UFC fighters who got throttled or destroyed and you still wonder/concerned about? Anybody know how they’re doing?

Sometimes fights end badly for certain individuals…. Sometimes the damage is done over time like Gray Maynard…..sometimes the damage can be like immediate, critical injuries (ones where the person isn’t the same afterwards)


Heres the one guy I think about from time to time…..I don’t remember seeing him after this one…..Any others ?

BTW Earth is like Infinity and zero defeats

 
Last edited:


Of course there’s Arona as well. He wasn’t the same and soon retired


Body slams are probably the most dangerous


Remember when Fedor got slammed on his head on a supplex and just brushed it off ?

That was nuts

 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
James Vick

The lightest breeze against his chin results in a knockout

I hope the guy never fights again. Finds a nice safe day job.

Really hope there’s no long-term effects
he apparently went into a coma after he got ko'd by Rafael in Karate combat, his brain must be liquid by now
 
I'm worried for Andre Fiahlo, he seemed like a fun prospect and was finishing guys and fighting 3 times in half a year then he just started getting his ass kicked and ko'd brutally. Even old farts like Tim Means and Muslim salikhov made him do the chicken dance and ko'd him, now he got ko'd by a can in UAE warriors in the first round. It was disturbing to see someone with a lot of potential get destroyed so badly and have his career essentially ended.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
he apparently went into a coma after he got ko'd by Rafael in Karate combat, his brain must be liquid by now
Geez, I didn’t even know about the coma nowadays whenever I hear his name, my stomach turns. That’s the ugly side of the game that we never talk about.
 
BluntForceTrama said:
Of course there’s Arona as well. He wasn’t the same and soon retired
Dude retired to surf and bang hot chicks man relax


Anyway, he retired due to having 2 fucked up knees (i may be wrong, but it's possible to see when one of his knees get fucked on his last fight, against Marvin Eastman).
He never did surgery and... went to surf and bang hot chicks lol
For the last, he did 9 fights after the Rampage Slam (which was his first PRIDE loss) going 6-3 and beating the likes of Wanderlei, Sakuraba (that fight should be included on this post because... Damm... Probably one of the nastiest fights of PRIDE) and Overeem (probably his best performance on his career IMO).
 
Marlon "Magic" Moraes was a contender and then got KOd in his last 8 of 9 bouts!!☠️
[<dunn]
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
James Vick

The lightest breeze against his chin results in a knockout

I hope the guy never fights again. Finds a nice safe day job.

Really hope there’s no long-term effects
i always felt like his issue was weight cutting. like to much weight
its crazy this guy was undefeated coming into the ufc. never forget for every guy who makes it in this sport there is a guy whos life and health was ruined by it.
 
I think about that Logan Stanton ring-card girl pretty often and wonder how she's doing...
 
Fabio Maldonado, I'm certain he is already CTE ridden after Glover mauled him back in 2012.
 
