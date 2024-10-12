Are Star Wars and The Simpsons the most famous Movies/TV Show of the 20th Century?

I was mulling over it recently and I can't think of a more famous Movie Franchise or Television Franchise from the 20th century.I know there have been more critically acclaimed films released than Star Wars and the Simpsons went steadily downhill after season 10, but the two seem to almost have a mythological place within pop culture.It feels like, in a 1000 years time, Star Wars will be spoken about in the same way we talk aboutand the Simpsons will be studied in the same we study. (And probably already are)