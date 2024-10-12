Are Star Wars and The Simpsons the most famous Movies/TV Show of the 20th Century?

I was mulling over it recently and I can't think of a more famous Movie Franchise or Television Franchise from the 20th century.
I know there have been more critically acclaimed films released than Star Wars and the Simpsons went steadily downhill after season 10, but the two seem to almost have a mythological place within pop culture.
It feels like, in a 1000 years time, Star Wars will be spoken about in the same way we talk about The Iliad, and the Simpsons will be studied in the same we study Shakespeare. (And probably already are)
Star wars - maybe. prob would be something like Citizen Kane or Wizard of Oz or Rocky IV tho.

Simpsons - f no. Not even close.
 
I love the Simpsons, always have. I still think the new episodes are usually pretty funny. I’ve not seen any of Star Wars movies though and don’t really plan on it
 
Pliny Pete said:
It was the 70's
Well yeah, but it's the f'ing Death Star. It's kind of the opposite of a peace symbol disco ball.

Vader: Admiral Ozzel, I need a full status report on the Death Star weapons systems.
Ozzel: Peace, love and granola, jive turkey! everything copacetic?
Vader: I won't ask again Admiral!
Ozzel: Slap me some skin, closet disco queen and keep on truckin'!.

Thrawn33 said:
Put down the crack pipe.. nobody was wearing Boy Meets World t-shirts, Feeny want on any bumper stickers and Snickers wasn't paying to have Topanga endorse their shit...
