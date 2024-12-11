when you look at it , in history there was a king who gave orders and everyone listened to him.

Today there are politicians who are corrupt, do harm to the people, and send the army to war.

Didn't someone say, I hope they won't realize how few of us are and how many of them are?

How is it possible that someone tells you to go to war to conquer that country and you and thousands of others say ok, it doesn't matter that we might get killed and that it's not right, but let's go, our president or king told us so.

Isn't that stupid and actually speaks of human stupidity, and managing the masses of people?

Is there any hope for people to become smart?