Are majority of people stupid because they have been manipulated by just a few people for centuries and still are ?

when you look at it , in history there was a king who gave orders and everyone listened to him.
Today there are politicians who are corrupt, do harm to the people, and send the army to war.
Didn't someone say, I hope they won't realize how few of us are and how many of them are?
How is it possible that someone tells you to go to war to conquer that country and you and thousands of others say ok, it doesn't matter that we might get killed and that it's not right, but let's go, our president or king told us so.
Isn't that stupid and actually speaks of human stupidity, and managing the masses of people?
Is there any hope for people to become smart?
 
Low testosterone is the biggest driver, in my opinion.

Most women become more conservative once they become mothers, but so many meek men will eternally remain subservient to invasions of their country’s, obvious political corruption, and just general erosion of society.

It’s why the establishment gives people pills rather than a gym subscription.
 
giphy.webp
 
I think people want to believe that a candidate is good and honest because it gives them hope. A soldiers life is what they sign up for.
 
